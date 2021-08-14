 Game day threads are the worst. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game day threads are the worst.

After years of following the game day threads I took a break last year from them and enjoyed my Miami Dolphins much more. I have never seen so many posters show up just to crap on any and everything. Every post by them is either hoping for failure or applauding when they see it.

I will take a break again this year once the season starts as today's game day thread is back to it's old form.

Thank you @Adam First for starting them as they are always very well presented.
 
andyahs said:
After years of following the game day threads I took a break last year from them and enjoyed my Miami Dolphins much more. I have never seen so many posters show up just to crap on any and everything. Every post by them is either hoping for failure or applauding when they see it.

I will take a break again this year once the season starts as today's game day thread is back to it's old form.

Thank you @Adam First for starting them as they are always very well presented.
No worries, it's preseason I extened a bit of leeway. I bring my hammer along during the regular season, please join us...
1628971850987.jpeg
 
I really think the board should just lock down during actual game time. The amount of garbage I have to wade through when I log on afterwards is oppressive.
 
Game day threads start off great with Adam's layout (always appreciate the work he does) and then they pretty much immediately go down hill and devolve into dumpster fires. But to be honest, if you don't take the trolling and insane hot takes too seriously, they can be kind of fun from a detached perspective.
 
superphin said:
I love gameday threads some comedy gold in there.
Depends how you want to look at it. I get pissed and yell at the dogs, my wife and even cuss my beer if the Fins don't play well but recover and hope we pull the game off but the gameday thread is the same tired posters and the ones who show up once a week during the regular season to crap all through it.
 
13marino13 said:
No worries, it's preseason I extened a bit of leeway. I bring my hammer along during the regular season, please join us...
View attachment 83277
Oh not faulting you guys as you always do outstanding with the forum. It's just a fight trying to understand how some of these posters are actual fans.
 
I used to get bent out of shape, then I realized it is like sitting in a rocking chair. It gives me something to do but I'm not going anywhere .... Ultimately my pride in the MD has nothing to do with anyone else's opinion. Camaraderie on the site is great, lots of great people. It's clear who is trolling and who is here for enrichment of other fans perceptions of our team.
 
This site has more posters and traffic than ever before which is great, but with that, it's got more than it's share of detractors and trolls than I care to deal with. I love the Game Day threads, but I'm not sure I want to keep following them. Negativity is more rampant on here than ever and the chief instigators seem to have free reign. Sad
 
andyahs said:
Oh not faulting you guys as you always do outstanding with the forum. It's just a fight trying to understand how some of these posters are actual fans.
No worries, I didn't take it that way. I feel the same and posted that in the thread. I kinda let things go today as it was the first game and didn't want to be a prick. During the regular season, I have zero issues tossing someone out of the thread for the betterment of the thread. Plus there are always more staff eyes in the regular season threads. I hope you'll hang out with us and give it a shot, we actually had a really good time last year (When @circumstances isn't popping in and out and bringing up the rear like he was today) and all were well behaved for the most part.
 
