Game day threads are the worst.

andyahs said: Oh not faulting you guys as you always do outstanding with the forum. It's just a fight trying to understand how some of these posters are actual fans. Click to expand...

No worries, I didn't take it that way. I feel the same and posted that in the thread. I kinda let things go today as it was the first game and didn't want to be a prick. During the regular season, I have zero issues tossing someone out of the thread for the betterment of the thread. Plus there are always more staff eyes in the regular season threads. I hope you'll hang out with us and give it a shot, we actually had a really good time last year (When @circumstances isn't popping in and out and bringing up the rear like he was today) and all were well behaved for the most part.