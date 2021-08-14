Game day threads are the worst.

andyahs
After years of following the game day threads I took a break last year from them and enjoyed my Miami Dolphins much more. I have never seen so many posters show up just to crap on any and everything. Every post by them is either hoping for failure or applauding when they see it.
I will take a break again this year once the season starts as today's game day thread is back to it's old form.
Thank you @Adam First for starting them as they are always very well presented.
