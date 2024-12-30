Tuaffinity and Beyond
Goes to Snoop Huntley. I wish we had this backup play each time but granted this was against Cleveland.
Lmao. I got it, he had a decent game. But we were playing the friggan Browns! And we still struggled. This 100% doesn't happen against a strong team.
That being said, it does feel a little better after a win. Even if it does screw us a little more <<< I just couldn't help it! Lol.
Oh yeah! Sorry, vision a little hasty right now! HahaLol that’s why I said it was against the Browns
Jordan Brooks me to got bang up last week and laid on the line tonight.Jordan BrooksMy vote goes to Jordan Brooks. Sorry Snoop, good job but not MVP.
He was very good todayMy vote goes to Jordan Brooks. Sorry Snoop, good job but not MVP.
This was the problem with Huntley not being signed until a week after Tua got hurt. Most players (especially QBs) are not plug-and-play type players in the NFL. Frankly, the NFL isn't like baseball or even basketball where you can sign a guy and he can be productive within a week or 2.Goes to Snoop Huntley. I wish we had this backup play each time but granted this was against Cleveland.
DudeThis was the problem with Huntley not being signed until a week after Tua got hurt. Most players (especially QBs) are not plug-and-play type players in the NFL. Frankly, the NFL isn't like baseball or even basketball where you can sign a guy and he can be productive within a week or 2.