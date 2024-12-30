 Game MVP | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game MVP

Lmao. I got it, he had a decent game. But we were playing the friggan Browns! And we still struggled. This 100% doesn't happen against a strong team.

That being said, it does feel a little better after a win. Even if it does screw us a little more <<< I just couldn't help it! Lol.
 
Lol that’s why I said it was against the Browns
 
He did what needed to be done against the team he was playing against. Don't know if it was him getting accustomed to the game plan when he played earlier but I do wish that McDaniel had opened up the playbook more previously for him.
 
Snoop did look a lot better than his last shot, and Cleveland has a decent defense.

And dare I say, McD called some good plays for him. Still had some flubs, and the 2 challenges were stupid, but he worked well with Snoop, overall.
 
I have no problem with it. Jersey torn, all dirty from being slammed to the ground, up north in December, short notice, he fought hard for the W and chance and playoffs, played smart all game long. Scored an amazing rushing TD, and closed the deal in the fourth with a TD in redzone to Jonnu for the TE record.
 
This was the problem with Huntley not being signed until a week after Tua got hurt. Most players (especially QBs) are not plug-and-play type players in the NFL. Frankly, the NFL isn't like baseball or even basketball where you can sign a guy and he can be productive within a week or 2.
 
Dude
Blame your coach for carrying Skler for three years
 
