Game of the Week.....AGAIN!

One thing that really deserves a salute is how many times Miami has found itself playing what gets touted as the "most exciting game this weekend."



Wk 4 - Mia @ Buf - Huge rivaly game with Miami at 3-0 coming off the 70-point bashing of Denver

Wk 7 - Mia @ Phi - Top teams from AFC & NFC

Wk 9 - Mia @ KC - AFC's top teams go head-to-head

Wk 16 - Dal @ Mia - Two top teams who need to prove something

Wk 17 - Mia @ Bal - AFC top teams go head-to-head

Wk 18 - Buf @ Mia - Everything on the line in the AFC East





For anyone who ascribes to the general notion that football is just entertainment and every year should be judged on its own merit as a distinct "season" you'd have to admit this season has seemingly put the Dolphins much more in the national focus, particularly with things like Hard Knocks at the end.



I can't recall a season I've witnessed that's ever seen Miami's games so often hyped up as the 'one to watch.'



I also feel optimistic given that Miami kind of seems "destined to win" given how badly the other games have ended for them. Call it Gambler's Fallacy but a regression (up) to a .500-ish mean seems inevitable. I just don't see Miami going 1-5 in these games. Going 2-4 with a season split between the Dolphins and Bills feels more realistic given all the excitement of this season.