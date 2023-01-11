Game plan versus Buffalo -- what can we do?

It is what it is.



I’m as disappointed as anyone here – and I can’t shake the suspicion, given what we know about Tua wanting to go and being symptom free – that Goodell’s fingerprints are all over this. But that’s admittedly speculative and beside the point.



We play Buffalo Sunday. It’s likely to be a bloodbath, yes. But this will be just the third time in my life that I get to watch a Dolphins playoff game. To the fans saying they’re not even going to watch, I don’t understand you at all. I’ll have my rally cap on and will be hoping for the best.



On that point: what on earth can the Fins do to try and pull out an upset here?



Good game planning and good execution are going to have to meet a whole lot of luck. We’ll need a turnover or two. Let’s hope we get reckless Josh Allen. When he’s on, he’s basically unstoppable, but when he’s off, he’ll spot you some possessions with INTs. We’ll probably need a pic and a fumble recovery. I suspect we’re going to need a defensive or a special teams TD.



On offense, the only thing I think we can do is lean heavily on the run game. Hopefully both TA and Mostert suit up. Mostert + Wilson Jr are a really good 1-2 punch. Even if Mostert can’t go, I’m hopeful Ahmed could step in and provide some pop with Wilson Jr carrying the load. If Miami is to stand a chance, they have to dominate TOP and keep Allen on the sideline.



The name of the game: murder the clock.



MM is going to have scheme up the game plan of his life. I want Hill and Waddle retuning kicks and punts all game. Now is the time. I want to see jet sweeps and maybe even some wildcat. Trick plays. Anything. If we can establish a good run game we can use that to set up play action bootlegs for ST which should hopefully lead to some easy completions. Dial up some QB runs as ST, while no Lamar Jackson, can take off and pick up some first downs. Pray to God that another week with the 1s will help ST develop some chemistry with the wideouts and build his confidence.



As for the defense, I’d be curious to hear some ideas from more knowledgeable posters than myself as to what we can do to slow down that Bills freight train. They’re going to put points on the board, there’s no stopping that, we just have to slow the bleeding as much as possible.



Some posters here are probably going to laugh at this thread, talk about how anyone suggesting Miami stands a chance is delusional. I get it. I put our chances at less than 10%, probably even less than 5%. But this is the NFL, divisional matchups tend to skew closer due to familiarity, and as we all know: any given Sunday. As MM has been saying all year: adversity is opportunity. Well, can’t get much more adversity than this.



This might be the last Dolphins game I get to watch for 8 months. I may not have faith, but I’ll be damned if I don’t keep hope alive. Fins up.