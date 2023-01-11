 Game plan versus Buffalo -- what can we do? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Game plan versus Buffalo -- what can we do?

It is what it is.

I’m as disappointed as anyone here – and I can’t shake the suspicion, given what we know about Tua wanting to go and being symptom free – that Goodell’s fingerprints are all over this. But that’s admittedly speculative and beside the point.

We play Buffalo Sunday. It’s likely to be a bloodbath, yes. But this will be just the third time in my life that I get to watch a Dolphins playoff game. To the fans saying they’re not even going to watch, I don’t understand you at all. I’ll have my rally cap on and will be hoping for the best.

On that point: what on earth can the Fins do to try and pull out an upset here?

Good game planning and good execution are going to have to meet a whole lot of luck. We’ll need a turnover or two. Let’s hope we get reckless Josh Allen. When he’s on, he’s basically unstoppable, but when he’s off, he’ll spot you some possessions with INTs. We’ll probably need a pic and a fumble recovery. I suspect we’re going to need a defensive or a special teams TD.

On offense, the only thing I think we can do is lean heavily on the run game. Hopefully both TA and Mostert suit up. Mostert + Wilson Jr are a really good 1-2 punch. Even if Mostert can’t go, I’m hopeful Ahmed could step in and provide some pop with Wilson Jr carrying the load. If Miami is to stand a chance, they have to dominate TOP and keep Allen on the sideline.

The name of the game: murder the clock.

MM is going to have scheme up the game plan of his life. I want Hill and Waddle retuning kicks and punts all game. Now is the time. I want to see jet sweeps and maybe even some wildcat. Trick plays. Anything. If we can establish a good run game we can use that to set up play action bootlegs for ST which should hopefully lead to some easy completions. Dial up some QB runs as ST, while no Lamar Jackson, can take off and pick up some first downs. Pray to God that another week with the 1s will help ST develop some chemistry with the wideouts and build his confidence.

As for the defense, I’d be curious to hear some ideas from more knowledgeable posters than myself as to what we can do to slow down that Bills freight train. They’re going to put points on the board, there’s no stopping that, we just have to slow the bleeding as much as possible.

Some posters here are probably going to laugh at this thread, talk about how anyone suggesting Miami stands a chance is delusional. I get it. I put our chances at less than 10%, probably even less than 5%. But this is the NFL, divisional matchups tend to skew closer due to familiarity, and as we all know: any given Sunday. As MM has been saying all year: adversity is opportunity. Well, can’t get much more adversity than this.

This might be the last Dolphins game I get to watch for 8 months. I may not have faith, but I’ll be damned if I don’t keep hope alive. Fins up.
 
Everyone wants Buffalo to win. Phins get to save face by having an excuse for yet another blowout playoff loss as well as side-stepping accusations of improper concussion protocol handling.

Yes, league fingerprints are all over this and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

To your point, there’s not much we can do with our o-line limitations. Barring a surprise like Wildcat, I expect we’ll play our usual game and muster less than 10 points of offense.
 
Everyone wants Buffalo to win. Phins get to save face by having an excuse for yet another blowout playoff loss as well as side-stepping accusations of improper concussion protocol handling.

Yes, league fingerprints are all over this and there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

To your point, there’s not much we can do with our o-line limitations. Barring a surprise like Wildcat, I expect we’ll play our usual game and muster less than 10 points of offense.
If we play our usual game that'll be an indictment of MM, and I've been a huge defender of him all season. Literally the only chance we have to pull off an upset is to get a whole lot of lucky bounces and to reach deep into our bag of tricks and pull out something like the wildcat. We need to throw something wild at the wall and see if it sticks.
 
I posted that Tyreek needs to be returning kickoffs and punts. Doesnt matter about injuries this could be our last game. We arent winning the super bowl but we could win one game and I want a playoff win. Hill and Waddle direct snaps, they need as many touches as possible. our defense is what it is. scoring points on offense will be the real struggle. Time for Mike McDaniel to get creative. chew up the clock which means run, run, run.
 
I agree, but realistically it’s asking a lot of McD/coaches to come up with something on a short timeline and get enough practice with it. Maybe he had something percolating in his mind from earlier this year when we were down to just Skylar?

You gotta get the ball in Waddle/Hill’s hands as much as possible…but Wildcat type offenses need good blocking up front and the legitimate threat of the pass. Waddle & Hill aren’t going to rumble through the trenches like Ronnie & Ricky could.
 
I posted that Tyreek needs to be returning kickoffs and punts. Doesnt matter about injuries this could be our last game. We arent winning the super bowl but we could win one game and I want a playoff win. Hill and Waddle direct snaps, they need as many touches as possible. our defense is what it is. scoring points on offense will be the real struggle. Time for Mike McDaniel to get creative. chew up the clock which means run, run, run.
THIS.

Direct snaps to Hill + Waddle are a must. They absolutely have to be on return duties. I get the injury risks involved, but that's why you don't make them your regular returners. But in a situation like this, you can't afford not to. They're absolute weapons. I think Cedrick Wilson used to be a QB, maybe a find a way to get him the ball on a jet sweep then launch a pass downfield? Fake punts. Flea flickers. ANYTHING.

If we're going down, let's go down ****ing swinging.
 
Try to score a TD on every play and hope you catch a lucky streak along the way... You're outplaying the Bills, just hope variance is on your side on sunday.
 
I am afraid we are gonna get rocked solid in this one fellas! Damn, it’s hard rooting for this team. :-/
 
Try to score a TD on every play and hope you catch a lucky streak along the way... You're outplaying the Bills, just hope variance is on your side on sunday.
I'm a Texas Hold'em player myself and I like the way I've seen you apply poker concepts to football this season. Interesting stuff.
 
Try to score a TD on every play and hope you catch a lucky streak along the way... You're outplaying the Bills, just hope variance is on your side on sunday.
Is interesting that in the 2 meetings, one in extreme heat and one in the snow, that the team that got outplayed won the game. Buffalo should have won in Miami and Miami should have won in Buffalo.
 
Well McDaniels going to have to come up with a good game plan. Skyler is going to have to stay upright and play well not just be a game manager he’s going to have to make some plays. And lastly some players are going to have to make plays, break a big run, run after catch, special team play. And lastly when the turnover battle.

It’s going to take a lot to even compete let a lone win.
 
Play mistake free football (pretty much impossible for us)
Have a dominating run game and control possession
Involve Hill and Waddle in returns and designed runs
Stuff their run
Force 2 Bills turnovers (also somewhat impossible for us)
Score on one of those turnovers

If we do all the above I am afraid we still lose because our LBs and secondary will be abused
 
It is what it is.

I’m as disappointed as anyone here – and I can’t shake the suspicion, given what we know about Tua wanting to go and being symptom free – that Goodell’s fingerprints are all over this. But that’s admittedly speculative and beside the point.

We play Buffalo Sunday. It’s likely to be a bloodbath, yes. But this will be just the third time in my life that I get to watch a Dolphins playoff game. To the fans saying they’re not even going to watch, I don’t understand you at all. I’ll have my rally cap on and will be hoping for the best.

On that point: what on earth can the Fins do to try and pull out an upset here?

Good game planning and good execution are going to have to meet a whole lot of luck. We’ll need a turnover or two. Let’s hope we get reckless Josh Allen. When he’s on, he’s basically unstoppable, but when he’s off, he’ll spot you some possessions with INTs. We’ll probably need a pic and a fumble recovery. I suspect we’re going to need a defensive or a special teams TD.

On offense, the only thing I think we can do is lean heavily on the run game. Hopefully both TA and Mostert suit up. Mostert + Wilson Jr are a really good 1-2 punch. Even if Mostert can’t go, I’m hopeful Ahmed could step in and provide some pop with Wilson Jr carrying the load. If Miami is to stand a chance, they have to dominate TOP and keep Allen on the sideline.

The name of the game: murder the clock.

MM is going to have scheme up the game plan of his life. I want Hill and Waddle retuning kicks and punts all game. Now is the time. I want to see jet sweeps and maybe even some wildcat. Trick plays. Anything. If we can establish a good run game we can use that to set up play action bootlegs for ST which should hopefully lead to some easy completions. Dial up some QB runs as ST, while no Lamar Jackson, can take off and pick up some first downs. Pray to God that another week with the 1s will help ST develop some chemistry with the wideouts and build his confidence.

As for the defense, I’d be curious to hear some ideas from more knowledgeable posters than myself as to what we can do to slow down that Bills freight train. They’re going to put points on the board, there’s no stopping that, we just have to slow the bleeding as much as possible.

Some posters here are probably going to laugh at this thread, talk about how anyone suggesting Miami stands a chance is delusional. I get it. I put our chances at less than 10%, probably even less than 5%. But this is the NFL, divisional matchups tend to skew closer due to familiarity, and as we all know: any given Sunday. As MM has been saying all year: adversity is opportunity. Well, can’t get much more adversity than this.

This might be the last Dolphins game I get to watch for 8 months. I may not have faith, but I’ll be damned if I don’t keep hope alive. Fins up.
I agree with your game plan. We need to keep Allen off the field. Run run run. Win the turnover battle and time of possession battle. We’re asking a lot of Skylar but as you said, Allen can be reckless and this is a divisional game. 🙏
 
