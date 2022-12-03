 Gamec0cks CB Cam Smith enters the draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gamec0cks CB Cam Smith enters the draft

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
10,045
Reaction score
15,742
Location
Allentown, Pa
To no one's surprise.

Seems like a lock to go in the first but if he makes past the first 31 selections, you start making phone calls.

At this point I'm thinking we sell out for one really great prospect, either a CB or OT.

Edit: Jaw my title blurred.....come on. Lol.
 
