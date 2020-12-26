 Gameday Donation Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gameday Donation Thread

Getting everything condensed from the other thread. This is the list of donations based on the outcome of todays game

I'll buy someone a 347 membership

If Miami causes 3 turnovers and gets the win against the Raiders. Post your names and I'll throw it in some online generator to decide the winner.
Finsational

If Miami causes 3 turnovers and gets the win against the Raiders One 347 Membership to random member who has responded to this thread


Ikema

If Miami causes 3 turnovers and gets the win against the Raiders One 347 Membership to random member who has responded to this thread


fishfanmiami

If Miami causes 3 turnovers and gets the win against the Raiders One 347 Membership to random member who has responded to this thread


GreasyObnoxious

Tua gets 200 yards passing and 2 total touchdowns One 347 Membership to random member who has responded to this thread
3 Defensive turnovers 25.00 Donation


Tay0365

Each TD minus interceptions 5.00 Donation
100 yards passing starting at 200 10.00 Donation
60% completion / every 5% percent after 10.00 / 5.00 Donation
Tua 25 yards rushing / 10 yards after 10.00 / 5.00 Donation
Tua runs for TD 10.00 each Donation
Tua 20+ yards in the air pass 20.00 Donation



Danny

Tua 300+ yards passing with 2 TD's and win One 347 Membership to random member who has responded to this thread
 
