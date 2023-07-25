 Gameday TV thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gameday TV thread

Mods,

Move this if it is in the wrong area.

So the wife wanted one of those Halloween windows projection things and I was onboard since I could supplement football with it on games days. I simply flip it around and I have a blank wall to put it on. I knew I may have repaint the wall and that is case. I have an off white on it but it is slightly textured. What finish and color would be best to use? This will be strictly for football and the room gets a lot of ambient light but I do have some blackout curtains on order. Picture is pretty good but I know it can be better. I could go to an audio/video forum but those guys are 100 percent ass's where you guys are only 50 percent. Picture size is about 130" at 1080p. Projector is an Optoma 142x DLP @ 3000 lumens.
 
Best would be to use a perforated screen (Stewart, DaLite, etc. Can probably find cheaper on amazon. Fixed or rollup), but if you have to, use a white paint that is not reflective, matte. 3000 lumens is very low for daylight watching so make the room as dark as humanly possible.
 
She'll never allow the screen so I definitely have to paint. Do I want a smooth finish or will just any matte paint work if I just roll it on? I can use it in daylight but it is not ideal, at night looks so much better. I got no flack from her when I ordered the blackout curtains. I was able to convince myself the room will be cooler, darker and lower the electric bill in the process. Darker yes, the other two sound good when you are selling it to the other half.

Already ordered those. Now I have to hope Amazon didn't lie about the truly being blackout. Had to weed through so many projects to find true blackout curtains. Some advertised they were but photo reviews showed otherwise.
 
I did this in my basement and used Valspar’s City Steam matte. It’s kind of an off white. It’s awesome but the weather is normally amazing during football season and I kind of felt bad hanging in the basement. I put a TV outside on my covered back deck and it’s a much better experience for me.
 
They make paint specifically for your situation.

 
A/V guys are just all grumpy because home theater is being replaced by sound bars.

(I know this because I am one, and I’m half grumpy, half ecstatic that I can get high-end HT stuff from ten years ago for about 10% of its retail price.)
 
