Gameday TV thread

So the wife wanted one of those Halloween windows projection things and I was onboard since I could supplement football with it on games days. I simply flip it around and I have a blank wall to put it on. I knew I may have repaint the wall and that is case. I have an off white on it but it is slightly textured. What finish and color would be best to use? This will be strictly for football and the room gets a lot of ambient light but I do have some blackout curtains on order. Picture is pretty good but I know it can be better. I could go to an audio/video forum but those guys are 100 percent ass's where you guys are only 50 percent. Picture size is about 130" at 1080p. Projector is an Optoma 142x DLP @ 3000 lumens.