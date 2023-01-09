 Gameplan if No Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gameplan if No Tua

S

steviey01

Here's my strategy if Tua cannot play on Sunday. This is assuming we get Armstead back in there and the QB is Skylar.

1. Gameplan a Run Heavy offense - obviously. What I mean there is lots of 2 TE formations with Skylar using read option and bootlegs to keep the defense honest.
2. Skylar must have at least 6-10 designated QB runs...whether on naked bootlegs or right out the shotgun.
3. We need to run screens, playaction short range passes to RB's and TE's and sprinkle in some razzle dazzle misdirection throws and at least 1 flea flicker.
4. We need to hand off balls to Waddle and Hill as they run behind the formation and then have a wrinkle built in once the defense gets smart to it. Short throws from the backfield by the receivers or back to the QB.
5. Run the Ball - Buffalo is suspect against the run. They need to run it hard with conviction and send Skylar in opposite directions to the play direction with the ball at times and he can sometimes throw off that.
6. Got to play Defense with at least the same intensity as the Jets game. We proved again that our defense is most effective when we blitz...but LB's have to pickup the blitz dumpoffs - sell out at times and get to Allen!

With a win under his belt and another week of reps I see Thompson as by far our best chance to come out of Bufflalo with a win. GOT TO USE HIS LEGS. As mentioned in the broadcast Skylar ran a lot in college...turn him into our poor mans Josh Allen. If we execute and get some stops this game can be competitive - Lets Go McDaniel - invent some new plays and adapt to the situation!
 
Mike Glennon is my game plan if Tua isn't ready.

Glennon can throw a football very accurately. I feel like we played him a few years ago, maybe with the Giants and the dude was frustratingly pinpoint against our D.
 
I think the plan would be Teddy if it isn't Tua. However, it's going to be Tua. I just know it in my bones.
 
Lots run game is the key. Have to stick with it because we aren’t winning this game on the arm of any QB not named Tua unless something miraculous happens. Passing game has to be high percentage, short throws to guys who can do something once they have the ball in their hands. Have to spread it around and always have an outlet because the pressure will be coming.

Absolutely no turnovers, minimal penalties and no dumb penalties. No special teams collapses and we have to get points whenever possible even if it’s FGs. Have to force turnovers.

Defence has to play its best game of the year by far. Orders of magnitude better than what it has been.

In short, we need to play a perfect game and have some luck on our side.
 
7. Get utterly destroyed


Team has to be healthy for a shot. Nothing less than pure insanity if Tua doesn't play. They've beat em once and played em tough twice so there is definitely still a heartbeat. Get that brain ready to play.
 
The Ghost said:
Mike Glennon is my game plan if Tua isn't ready.

Glennon can throw a football very accurately. I feel like we played him a few years ago, maybe with the Giants and the dude was frustratingly pinpoint against our D.
Just searching for youtube videos, this is the first one that popped up:


I'd go Bridgewater, Sky, Glennon. In that order....
 
Normally I would agree with you OP, play conservative to keep the pressure off the rookie.

I don't think that will fly against Buffalo. They are going to put points up on our defense and we will need to counter.

If no Tua this is one of those games where you tell the QB to let it rip and hope he can get to Hill or Waddle and something good happens.
 
I just think the obvious wildcard here is if we can scheme Thompson to use his legs. We've all seen what a running QB can do to a defense...hell we suffered it against the Bears. Run the QB! You put Teddy in there and we're done.
 
I don't want to see Mike Glennon at any point next weekend. We're ****ed if any QB other than Tua has to play.
 
Particularly agree with #1 and 3 regardless of the QB, although those short passes should be to WRs also. Let's minimize the long developing routes. Fall in love with dink and dunk.
If, in fact, Mcd has over 700 play in his playbook, he doesn't need to invent them - he needs to USE them. Ds have learned, if the QB drops back, they have 15 seconds to get to the QB (exaggeration). I'm growing tired of seeing the opposing DEs crash in on runs and Mcd doesn't make them pay.
I'll add a #7 - gamble. Won't win this game with same ol. same ol, or playing conservative. Nothing to lose now.
I expect BUFF to attack the secondary relentlessly.
 
