Gameplan if No Tua

Here's my strategy if Tua cannot play on Sunday. This is assuming we get Armstead back in there and the QB is Skylar.



1. Gameplan a Run Heavy offense - obviously. What I mean there is lots of 2 TE formations with Skylar using read option and bootlegs to keep the defense honest.

2. Skylar must have at least 6-10 designated QB runs...whether on naked bootlegs or right out the shotgun.

3. We need to run screens, playaction short range passes to RB's and TE's and sprinkle in some razzle dazzle misdirection throws and at least 1 flea flicker.

4. We need to hand off balls to Waddle and Hill as they run behind the formation and then have a wrinkle built in once the defense gets smart to it. Short throws from the backfield by the receivers or back to the QB.

5. Run the Ball - Buffalo is suspect against the run. They need to run it hard with conviction and send Skylar in opposite directions to the play direction with the ball at times and he can sometimes throw off that.

6. Got to play Defense with at least the same intensity as the Jets game. We proved again that our defense is most effective when we blitz...but LB's have to pickup the blitz dumpoffs - sell out at times and get to Allen!



With a win under his belt and another week of reps I see Thompson as by far our best chance to come out of Bufflalo with a win. GOT TO USE HIS LEGS. As mentioned in the broadcast Skylar ran a lot in college...turn him into our poor mans Josh Allen. If we execute and get some stops this game can be competitive - Lets Go McDaniel - invent some new plays and adapt to the situation!