I have no idea to tell you the truth. Flacco will know how to adjust to cover 0 so I expect a bit of a different game plan cause everyone expects us to do the same. I expect us to dial up the pressure later rather than right away. If we don't get to him he can sling it. I think on offense we need to get some things rolling, line play, running the ball and get Tua in rhythm. If we let the stinkin Jets and Flacco beat us I just don't know what to say.