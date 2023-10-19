Games until Bye week

Durango2020
Here are the next 3 games until the bye week:
Want to find out what others think about the next 3 games.
- @Eagles - This is important as they are considered a good team and other than the Bills we have not faced this kind of opponent. This is a statement game and if we come in like we did against the Bills we'll easily lose.
- Patriots - This game is @home and is a game we have to win as they are in our division and are very winnable. Tua is undefeated against BB and we expect that to continue.
- Chiefs - This is a "home" game in Germany and is another statement game we should win to further establish ourselves. They are also in our conference, which is an important factor.
