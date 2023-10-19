 Games until Bye week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Durango2020

Durango2020

Here are the next 3 games until the bye week:
  • @Eagles - This is important as they are considered a good team and other than the Bills we have not faced this kind of opponent. This is a statement game and if we come in like we did against the Bills we'll easily lose.
  • Patriots - This game is @home and is a game we have to win as they are in our division and are very winnable. Tua is undefeated against BB and we expect that to continue.
  • Chiefs - This is a "home" game in Germany and is another statement game we should win to further establish ourselves. They are also in our conference, which is an important factor.
Now I like the rest of you want and expect the team to go 3-0 until bye week, but if we did have to lose 1 of these 3 the best scenario is losing to the Eagles as they are an NFC opponent and the loss won't be as impactful.

Want to find out what others think about the next 3 games.
 
