Games you attended

G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
571
Reaction score
583
I’m bored during quarantine so I hope you guys don’t mind these topics. Anyway what Dolphin games have you attended that we’re the most memorable win or losses.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,690
Reaction score
1,031
Location
Albany, NY
GBpackers10 said:
I’m bored during quarantine so I hope you guys don’t mind these topics. Anyway what Dolphin games have you attended that we’re the most memorable win or losses.
Click to expand...
I’ve been to quite a few in NY, but most memorable win was probably the 08 game against NY to win division. I was also in Miami for the Halloween game, with Wake’s walkoff OT sack.

Unfortunately I also made it down to Miami this season for the game against Baltimore. E11even was nice at least...
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
2,570
Reaction score
382
Age
32
Location
Baltimore, MD
Hey guys, back when I was a young man of 20 years of age my dad died suddenly on Christmas Eve. My boss/friend at the time picked me up tickets for our 2008 AFCE showdown at Jets stadium. It was nice to get my mind off things and also the memory that sticks in my mind is all of the fins fans gathered at the tunnel to greet Pennington.

Some time later I had the pleasure of seeing Seahawks at Miami and got to see the rook Russel Wilson and our rookie. Could tell at the time theirs wasn’t going to be very good.

Lastly I was dying to goto an opening game one year and I live in Bmore now. Four years back or so Miami opened @ Redskins and Landry houses a punt return to win. They say white men can’t jump, I was vertical !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom