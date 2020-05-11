Games you attended

GBpackers10
I’m bored during quarantine so I hope you guys don’t mind these topics. Anyway what Dolphin games have you attended that we’re the most memorable win or losses.
I've been to quite a few in NY, but most memorable win was probably the 08 game against NY to win division. I was also in Miami for the Halloween game, with Wake's walkoff OT sack.