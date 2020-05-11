Games you attended

Hey guys, back when I was a young man of 20 years of age my dad died suddenly on Christmas Eve. My boss/friend at the time picked me up tickets for our 2008 AFCE showdown at Jets stadium. It was nice to get my mind off things and also the memory that sticks in my mind is all of the fins fans gathered at the tunnel to greet Pennington.



Some time later I had the pleasure of seeing Seahawks at Miami and got to see the rook Russel Wilson and our rookie. Could tell at the time theirs wasn’t going to be very good.



Lastly I was dying to goto an opening game one year and I live in Bmore now. Four years back or so Miami opened @ Redskins and Landry houses a punt return to win. They say white men can’t jump, I was vertical !