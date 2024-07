With the dynamic ability of Hill and his speed to create separation off the line, he would add a new element to the offense and be able to help mentor Pickens and Roman Wilson.It’s a bizarre trade, but one that makes sense for both sides. The Dolphins need to get younger on offense, while the Steelers need to go all in to maximize this team that they have with Mike Tomlin, and they lack at wide receiver. It’s a win-win scenario for both teams in the long term.