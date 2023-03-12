Gardner Minshew to Miami?

DolphinsTalk
Report that Gardner Minshew is on Miami's Radar to be Backup QB - Miami Dolphins
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that he is hearing that quarterback Gardner Minshew is on the Dolphins’ radar to possibly be the backup quarterback. Per the Barry Jackson article, “The name I keep hearing with them is Gardner Minshew,” said one NFL person involved in the free...
