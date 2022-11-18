 Garrett shocked at how detailed Dolphins plan of attack for the Browns was. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Garrett shocked at how detailed Dolphins plan of attack for the Browns was.

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,622
Reaction score
42,711
Location
Bahamas
RpbFishFan said:
Too bad the weekly defensive plan is the antithesis of what you describe above. Fish have the least prepared defense every week. Maybe McCarthy should stop deferring on kickoff and try to grab the lead as the defense gives it up early and often.
Click to expand...
Who's McCarthy?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom