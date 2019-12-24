Gase: "I'm rich as ****"

Adam Gase has a message for every long-suffering Jets fan, who has endured a lifetime of anguish: He doesn’t care about you.

The Daily News has learned that the embattled head coach has privately told people for months that Gang Green diehards have never mattered to him.



“I’m rich as f--k” has become Gase’s go-to line since taking over 11 months ago, according to sources. Gase has repeatedly said it to anyone that mentions the avalanche of criticism this year. It has become his defense mechanism.

“He’s an insecure guy,” a Jets source told the News.