Gase Year 3 vs Flores Year 3

Here are the list of starters of the 2018 team. Not included on that list is Kenyan Drake and Mike Gesicki, who were not listed as starters to begin the season. Who put a more talented roster together? Gase was 7-9. Will Flores record be better this year? What has Flores accomplished that makes this team better than that one?
Screenshot_20211004-164231_Samsung Internet.jpg
 
On paper you'd have to say the Gase team was better overall. The hope here for this year's edition of Flo's team was that he'd picked "HIS" guys, and with the effort they put up last year on defense, there was no reason to question the defense coming into the season.

As for the offense, we brought in some weapons, some more youth on the line, and was hoping for a year 2 leap from Tua. All isn't lost yet, but it's looking like it'll be very tough to beat that record (not that that record, minus all context for this season, is a concrete indicator by itself).

It all leads back to the HC's ability to hire competent coordinators and other coaches...for the offensive side of the ball, that's proving VERY difficult for Flo to do.
 
7-9, this year 8-9?

same $hit different day
 
Here are the list of starters of the 2018 team. Not included on that list is Kenyan Drake and Mike Gesicki, who were not listed as starters to begin the season. Who put a more talented roster together? Gase was 7-9. Will Flores record be better this year? What has Flores accomplished that makes this team better than that one?
View attachment 86634
1.Better receivers now.
2. Both with good QBs that need to prove it, and grow.
3.Less talented RBs now.
4. Better TEs now.
5. Inferior O-line now.
6. Better defense now.
7. Better FG kicker now.
8. Both inconsistent punter.
9. As a whole, better, smarter team now.

I believe Miami still can reach the 9 to 11 game win season if Tua comes back healthy, and stays that way.
 
1.Better receivers now.
2. Both with good QBs that need to prove it, and grow.
3.Less talented RBs now.
4. Better TEs now.
5. Inferior O-line now.
6. Better defense now.
7. Better FG kicker now.
8. Both inconsistent punter.
9. As a whole, better, smarter team now.

I believe Miami still can reach the 9 to 11 game win season if Tua comes back healthy, and stays that way.
You think Tua is on par with Tannehill? Our defense is better thus year than then?
 
Gase only knew how to call one play, the bubble screen.

Unfortunately our two-headed OC(s) are not doing much better than Gase did in that department.

If we had the Oline Gase did in '18 and a competent OC we could defintely be talking about playoffs...
 
1

You think Tua is on par with Tannehill? Our defense is better thus year than then?
I think Tua is better than Tannehill but he doesn’t have the best RB in the league to hand the ball to or the OL that Tannehill has with the Titans.

Put Tannehill on this Dolphin team and Tua on the Titans and everyone would be saying Tua’s the better QB.
 
1.Better receivers now.
2. Both with good QBs that need to prove it, and grow.
3.Less talented RBs now.
4. Better TEs now.
5. Inferior O-line now.
6. Better defense now.
7. Better FG kicker now.
8. Both inconsistent punter.
9. As a whole, better, smarter team now.

I believe Miami still can reach the 9 to 11 game win season if Tua comes back healthy, and stays that way.
Last year's defense was miles better...this year's however...

And Tannehill in 2016 hit a higher level for QB'ing. He wasn't elite, but he was damn good. Then the knee happened, and smaller injuries, and he just never got back to full before the trade-off. His game against Arizona where he got injured, was stellar.

Tua's not on his level, not even close...yet...IMO. He's better at some things, but overall he's just too inexperienced and hasn't shown any consistency on the flashes. Not his fault, just what it is. I still believe he can end up better than Tannehill, if he can stay healthy.

The QB difference was most of my reasoning for saying Gase's team was better overall. This year's special teams isn't special, defense looks to have regressed HARD, and the offense...well...tragic would be understating it.

Then again its still only 4 games in, lots of ball left!!
 
Tua is not better than Tannehill right now, however Tua certainly has the potential to be better than Tannehill.

That's moot, though. There's what he is right now, and what he is is an inexperienced kid who is battling through injuries and has had three offensive coordinators in two years on a team that can't figure out how to pass protect.
 
You think Tua is on par with Tannehill? Our defense is better thus year than then?
Tannehill was better at driving the team the whole field, but the offense stalled at the Redzone...Tua has more problems driving the whole field consistently (Could have to do with an inferior Line, and RBs, compared to Tannehill), but once in the Redzone, offense is more consistent to get TDs.

This defense tends to get tougher as the opponent gets closer to the endzone, while the earlier Defense would give up far more TDs once in redzone.
 
Last edited:
You think Tua is on par with Tannehill? Our defense is better thus year than then?
not sure about either one. When tannehill came back he missed end of 2016 and all of 2017. That was a long time and he wasn't see the field. He needed time and with philbin wasting his first 4 years Tannhill didn't have time to get comfortable after missing more then a year. Once we lost suttin who was the guard the line fell apart. Tanny not being comfortable was done.

Defense was the wide nine and was terrible. Even this year defense was better.

But I didn't think gase was that bad. He was worse in ny. I thought if philbin got 4 years( three years and the first 4 games of 2015 then gase should have got that. And I was never on board of trading tunsil or mikah.

I still think flores can coach but we won't be any good without a good line. I would keep things the same. Maybe fire grier and spend all the cap money on free agents for oline.
 
Last year's defense was miles better...this year's however...

And Tannehill in 2016 hit a higher level for QB'ing. He wasn't elite, but he was damn good. Then the knee happened, and smaller injuries, and he just never got back to full before the trade-off. His game against Arizona where he got injured, was stellar.

Tua's not on his level, not even close...yet...IMO. He's better at some things, but overall he's just too inexperienced and hasn't shown any consistency on the flashes. Not his fault, just what it is. I still believe he can end up better than Tannehill, if he can stay healthy.

The QB difference was most of my reasoning for saying Gase's team was better overall. This year's special teams isn't special, defense looks to have regressed HARD, and the offense...well...tragic would be understating it.

Then again its still only 4 games in, lots of ball left!!
Tua 2021 season is not over, and as I said earlier, Tua at QB helps the offense reach the endzone. Besides if you're going to compare QBs, it has to be Tannehills 2nd year to Tua's 2nd year...To do angthing else would be unfair to a QB like Tua, who has not even come half way to his 2nd year.

Gase's team had to Settle with a lot of FGs, and quite a few low scoring games...With Tua, Miami is more dangerous considering they are able to put it in the endzone more consistently. Also considering Miami has a better FG kicker, scoring 20 points or more is way more possible now, then in 2013..
 
