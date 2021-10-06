Gase Year 3 vs Flores Year 3

BahamaFinFan78 said: You think Tua is on par with Tannehill? Our defense is better thus year than then? Click to expand...

not sure about either one. When tannehill came back he missed end of 2016 and all of 2017. That was a long time and he wasn't see the field. He needed time and with philbin wasting his first 4 years Tannhill didn't have time to get comfortable after missing more then a year. Once we lost suttin who was the guard the line fell apart. Tanny not being comfortable was done.Defense was the wide nine and was terrible. Even this year defense was better.But I didn't think gase was that bad. He was worse in ny. I thought if philbin got 4 years( three years and the first 4 games of 2015 then gase should have got that. And I was never on board of trading tunsil or mikah.I still think flores can coach but we won't be any good without a good line. I would keep things the same. Maybe fire grier and spend all the cap money on free agents for oline.