Gase Year 3 vs Flores Year 3

Last year's defense was miles better...this year's however...
And Tannehill in 2016 hit a higher level for QB'ing. He wasn't elite, but he was damn good. Then the knee happened, and smaller injuries, and he just never got back to full before the trade-off. His game against Arizona where he got injured, was stellar.
Tua's not on his level, not even close...yet...IMO. He's better at some things, but overall he's just too inexperienced and hasn't shown any consistency on the flashes. Not his fault, just what it is. I still believe he can end up better than Tannehill, if he can stay healthy.
The QB difference was most of my reasoning for saying Gase's team was better overall. This year's special teams isn't special, defense looks to have regressed HARD, and the offense...well...tragic would be understating it.
Then again its still only 4 games in, lots of ball left!!