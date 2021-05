Chan Gailey said something along the lines last year of "It's not calling plays to your players strengths, it is the players executing the plays that are called". I was like this dude needs to go as soon as I saw that! It was basically in regards to how Tua seemed to play better when going with tempo. I respect Chan for what he has done in the game for a long time, but no doubt in my mind that the game has passed him by.