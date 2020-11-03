Gaskin Sprained MCL (out about 3 weeks)

DolfanISS
My fantasy team continues to die a slow death.
I don’t do a keeper league but I didn’t draft the RB position well. Mixon is my other guy and he’s been out some.My keepers were Chubb, Barkley, and Michael Thomas. I don't want to hear it.
My team just got shelled... I've had at least 3-4 other injuries as well. On the bright side, I'll have the #1 pick next year; I've already wrapped that up... so either Etienne or Harris will be coming my way depending on where they fall.I don’t do a keeper league but I didn’t draft the RB position well. Mixon is my other guy and he’s been out some.
QB is lacking too now. I had Prescott balling for me and Mayfield as my #2. Now I’m stuck with Baker and Philip Rivers. I had Dalton as a backup but now he’s on the COVID list.
Kittle argh! In fact I hate the brittle niners at this point. I auto drafted Kittle because I was too slow picking my 2nd RB. I’ve been pissed since because it’s a 12 team league so there was crap my next time around (Lev Bell). Now I’m more pissed as Kittle is done.My team just got shelled... I've had at least 3-4 other injuries as well. On the bright side, I'll have the #1 pick next year; I've already wrapped that up... so either Etienne or Harris will be coming my way depending on where they fall.
Maybe explains Washington a bit.
Heh! I have not won a game all year... (umm... I may have tanked a bit... shh!)Kittle argh! In fact I hate the brittle niners at this point. I auto drafted Kittle because I was too slow picking my 2nd RB. I’ve been pissed since because it’s a 12 team league so there was crap my next time around (Lev Bell). Now I’m more pissed as Kittle is done.