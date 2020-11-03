Gaskin Sprained MCL (out about 3 weeks)

Danny

Danny

  • Gaskin will presumably be stashed on injured reserve. The Dolphins acquired Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington out of left field on Tuesday. Now we know why. It's a big blow for the Dolphins, as Gaskin has become their clear-cut lead back, to the point where Jordan Howard has become a healthy scratch. OC Chain Gailey will now be forced to duct tape and glue a backfield together out of Howard, Matt Breida, Patrick Laird and Washington. It's a supremely unimpressive collection of talent. Howard will offer last-ditch RB3/FLEX appeal, though hopefully Breida will be the touch leader. Breida is worth a gander is the majority of leagues where he is on the waiver wire. If Gaskin adheres to his timeline, he will miss games against the Cardinals, Chargers and Broncos before returning in Week 12 against the lowly Jets. However, it's unlikely he will simply slide back into his old role at that point, making him an uncertain hold in 10-12 team leagues.
    Nov 3, 2020, 4:41 PM ET

 
Z

zucca

I don't think he's the starter when he gets back. I like Breida. Hopefully he takes advantage.
 
DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Feverdream said:
My keepers were Chubb, Barkley, and Michael Thomas. I don't want to hear it.
I don’t do a keeper league but I didn’t draft the RB position well. Mixon is my other guy and he’s been out some.

QB is lacking too now. I had Prescott balling for me and Mayfield as my #2. Now I’m stuck with Baker and Philip Rivers. I had Dalton as a backup but now he’s on the COVID list.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

DuderinoN703 said:
I don’t do a keeper league but I didn’t draft the RB position well. Mixon is my other guy and he’s been out some.

QB is lacking too now. I had Prescott balling for me and Mayfield as my #2. Now I’m stuck with Baker and Philip Rivers. I had Dalton as a backup but now he’s on the COVID list.
My team just got shelled... I've had at least 3-4 other injuries as well. On the bright side, I'll have the #1 pick next year; I've already wrapped that up... so either Etienne or Harris will be coming my way depending on where they fall.
 
D

DolfanISS

Feverdream said:
My team just got shelled... I've had at least 3-4 other injuries as well. On the bright side, I'll have the #1 pick next year; I've already wrapped that up... so either Etienne or Harris will be coming my way depending on where they fall.
Kittle argh! In fact I hate the brittle niners at this point. I auto drafted Kittle because I was too slow picking my 2nd RB. I’ve been pissed since because it’s a 12 team league so there was crap my next time around (Lev Bell). Now I’m more pissed as Kittle is done.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

DolfanISS said:
Kittle argh! In fact I hate the brittle niners at this point. I auto drafted Kittle because I was too slow picking my 2nd RB. I’ve been pissed since because it’s a 12 team league so there was crap my next time around (Lev Bell). Now I’m more pissed as Kittle is done.
Heh! I have not won a game all year... (umm... I may have tanked a bit... shh!)
Next year, I will start with Chubb, Barkley and Etienne or Harris at RB... and Lockett and Thomas at WR...
I feel pretty good about next year. Of course, that's what I thought this year.
 
S

Sirspud

Great. I wanted Breida to get more of the running load but now with Tua struggling this is gonna really put the offense in disarray.
 
