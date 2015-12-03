gator football ***********

BobDole
horrible QB play once again rearing it's ugly head and derailing the season. better than anyone expected though. could not like mcelwain more. great coaching has been eluding this team for years. it's hard to say which one we've been more inept at - hiring coaches or recruiting QBs. hopefully those days are gone. success with the big 3 florida programs has always been cyclical. we'll be a force and soon. fisher has done a good job (our antithesis at recruiting QBs) and that program is built to last. with richt going to miami, all 3 may be good again at the same time. and we all know college football will be the better for it.
treon - the worst QB ever - is gone after the season. some other dopey ass spread team will take him in as a transfer. sucks for them
grier - man he fugged us. he was so raw that missing the season hurt him almost as much as it did the program. i'd be watching my back if i were him
franks - flipped after false reports of miles leaving LSU. i think he's the #5 QB right now. i don't think he'll stay if we get eason. he knew he'd get a shot to come in and start right away. changes quite a bit if we flip eason. thanks richt
eason - the dream. would come in and start right away and not look back. we better be going full court press on this kid right now. man do we need him
probably gonna be a me and COGator thread like it was last time. cool with it
