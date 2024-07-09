Gavin Hardison

Charlie Rivers
He would have to really impress for that.Hardison had Tommy John surgery, so it’s all about recovery. But his tape was good. He might surprise us and be more than a camp arm. If so, we might stick with Skylar and Hardison and save a few bucks by cutting White.
Camp arm
He has come back from Tommy John surgery faster than baseball pitchers which I thought was interesting. Maybe PS QB?
Saves $3.5m with $1.7m dead money.
I don’t know how much cutting White saves us.
I do think we know White’s ceiling (and maybe Skylar’s) but not Gavin’s.
Probably will be among the group of guys that get cut first.
I don't believe Hardison will make the roster but if he does, I think it will be Skylar's job he takes. McDaniel has stated White has a better understanding of the offense than Skylar does and considering Skylar has been in the system a year longer than White, that is a pretty damning statement by McDaniel.