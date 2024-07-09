 Gavin Hardison | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gavin Hardison

Who is this guy? Does he have the goods - the potential to do some damage on the field? I'm clueless.

I've been out of the loop. Fill me in guys. Thanks!

Hardison had Tommy John surgery, so it’s all about recovery. But his tape was good. He might surprise us and be more than a camp arm. If so, we might stick with Skylar and Hardison and save a few bucks by cutting White.
 
Jamesw said:
Hardison had Tommy John surgery, so it’s all about recovery. But his tape was good. He might surprise us and be more than a camp arm. If so, we might stick with Skylar and Hardison and save a few bucks by cutting White.
He would have to really impress for that.

I give it 50/50 he takes Thompson's spot, though.
 
Jamesw said:
Hardison had Tommy John surgery, so it’s all about recovery. But his tape was good. He might surprise us and be more than a camp arm. If so, we might stick with Skylar and Hardison and save a few bucks by cutting White.
He has come back from Tommy John surgery faster than baseball pitchers which I thought was interesting. Maybe PS QB?
I don’t know how much cutting White saves us.
I do think we know White’s ceiling (and maybe Skylar’s) but not Gavin’s.
 
Jssanto said:
He has come back from Tommy John surgery faster than baseball pitchers which I thought was interesting. Maybe PS QB?
I don’t know how much cutting White saves us.
I do think we know White’s ceiling (and maybe Skylar’s) but not Gavin’s.
Saves $3.5m with $1.7m dead money.

Mike White Contract Details, Salary Cap Charges, Bonus Money, and Contract History | Over The Cap

Mike White contract and salary cap details, including signing bonus, guaranteed salary, dead money, roster bonuses, and contract history
Nublar7 said:
Probably will be among the group of guys that get cut first.
I'm not sure. If he replaces skylar or makes PS, it's about perceived potential/ceiling. Fans won't know that. I'm pessimistic, but 3rd QB/PS isn't about being able to 'come in a win' year 1.
 
Jamesw said:
Hardison had Tommy John surgery, so it’s all about recovery. But his tape was good. He might surprise us and be more than a camp arm. If so, we might stick with Skylar and Hardison and save a few bucks by cutting White.
I don’t believe Hardison will make the roster but if he does, I think it will be Skylar’s job he takes. McDaniel has stated White has a better understanding of the offense than Skylar does and considering Skylar has been in the system a year longer than White, that is a pretty damning statement by McDaniel.

I really don’t see Skylar as a reliable backup for the Dolphins and I think 2024 will be his last season in Miami even if they keep him as their #3 QB and cut Hardison.
 
