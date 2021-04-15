 General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!- from NFL.COM | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!- from NFL.COM

www.nfl.com

General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the general managers by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process? Check out the full pecking order!
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

Chris Grier was ranked 16th- Here's what they said about him:

16) Chris Grier, Dolphins​

Grier has held the GM title since 2016, but Mike Tannenbaum was above him (VP of football operations) until 2019. I decided to evaluate the draft choices since Grier got the GM title, when his tenure started with a bang in a trade down with Philadelphia that wound up with the Dolphins taking Laremy Tunsil at No. 13 overall. (They took All-Pro Xavien Howard in the second round.) The Dolphins' drafts have been uneven since, but the Tunsil trade in 2019 -- the centerpiece of the team's rebuilding project -- continues to reap dividends. Now we just have to see if any of the five first-round picks and four second-rounders between 2020 and '21 produce any players as good as Tunsil or Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was dealt to Pittsburgh.

Thoughts?
 
Seems about right to me. He's not as bad as some people on here think, but he hasn't also hasn't hit on enough high quality starters, much less stars.
 
seble24 said:
Seems about right to me. He's not as bad as some people on here think, but he hasn't also hasn't hit on enough high quality starters, much less stars.
They only counted him as GM/Decision maker since 2019. Can move up based on last year and especially if TUA ends up being a hit!
 
I think 2016 was his first year. I'm definitely fine with him right now - I think he's at least average as an evaluator. I get a sense that things will be easier for him with Flores because there's actually a more cohesive identity for the team and the type of players they need. With Gase, they should have been building up an elite offense around such an "offensive genius", but they never really invested in that side enough.
 
He went down a little in my estimations with the trade down and back up. Think he should have held his nerve a little, waited and got a better deal.
 
Marvin Allen and Reggie McKenzie are silent additions to Grier.

Also with Flores experience in scouting we have a solid unit. It's not just Grier in the room.
 
