General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!- from NFL.COM

Gatorboy999120
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2021
- Messages
- 3,096
- Reaction score
- 3,397
- Age
- 33
- Location
- Boca Raton, Florida
General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!
With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the general managers by their drafting prowess. Who has the savviest scouting eye? Which guys needs to re-evaluate their process? Check out the full pecking order!
www.nfl.com
Chris Grier was ranked 16th- Here's what they said about him:
16) Chris Grier, Dolphins
- Best pick: Laremy Tunsil | Round 1 (No. 13), 2016
- Worst pick: Charles Harris | Round 1 (No. 22), 2017
Thoughts?