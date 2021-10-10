 Generational Draft Picks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Generational Draft Picks

SeasonsMusic

SeasonsMusic

Pianist
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
2,602
Reaction score
681
Age
35
Location
Southern NJ
Only this team would manage to make generational trades to acquire ample amount of draft picks over the last two years, just to completely blow 9 picks in the first 2 rounds that could have made us contenders.

I’m just over every single aspect of supporting this team, just no care to watch any of it.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,407
Reaction score
5,405
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
So many coaches and regimes want to recreate the Herschell Walker trade that supposedly "made" the 90s Cowboys. Well the part they miss in that all is that the Cowboys were just really good at finding talented players all over the place, and that the trade would have meant nothing if the Cowboys didn't know how to get the right players with those picks, or find the right players from other resources they had.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
8,800
Reaction score
4,523
Age
32
Location
Maine
Ross absolutely ****ed this team letting Grier and Flo build this team with all that draft capital. Amazing how many misses we managed. We are officially the biggest joke of a franchise over the past 20 years. Browns are a Playoff team now, Jags are trash but they made an AFC Championship game recently. We have nothing of note.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom