Generational Draft Picks

Only this team would manage to make generational trades to acquire ample amount of draft picks over the last two years, just to completely blow 9 picks in the first 2 rounds that could have made us contenders.
I’m just over every single aspect of supporting this team, just no care to watch any of it.
