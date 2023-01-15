 Gentleman... We've got ourselves a ****ing HC!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gentleman... We've got ourselves a ****ing HC!!

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,588
Reaction score
34,585
Location
Montreal
How the **** does a depleted as **** team with 2.1 yards per attempt rushing the ball and a 7th round rookie QB going for 4.9 YPA with a TD and 2 picks end up playing the number 2 seed on the road to a 3 points game... Thats just ****ing sick. Im so proud of this ****ing team! the future looks bright! Never thought it'd be this close hell at some point I had to temper my expectations. Good ****ing Game! lets build on this.
 
P

Phins40

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
1,475
Reaction score
152
Age
33
NBP81 said:
How the **** does a depleted as **** team with 2.1 yards per attempt rushing the ball and a 7th round rookie QB going for 4.9 YPA with a TD and 2 picks end up playing the number 2 seed on the road to a 3 points game... Thats just ****ing sick. Im so proud of this ****ing team! the future looks bright! Never thought it'd be this close hell at some point I had to temper my expectations. Good ****ing Game! lets build on this.
Click to expand...
He could not get his team to the LOS multiple times all season.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
8,467
Reaction score
15,355
Definitely some things to clean up, but the team responds well to McD.

If the team didn’t believe in McD, they most likely would have lost to the Jets last week or would have checked out today when down by 17-0.

That Miami could have won the game at the end speaks volumes.

If Miami, would have given up and been blown out today or beat last week, I might have been opposed to him returning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom