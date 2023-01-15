Gentleman... We've got ourselves a ****ing HC!!

NBP81
Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
How the **** does a depleted as **** team with 2.1 yards per attempt rushing the ball and a 7th round rookie QB going for 4.9 YPA with a TD and 2 picks end up playing the number 2 seed on the road to a 3 points game... Thats just ****ing sick. Im so proud of this ****ing team! the future looks bright! Never thought it'd be this close hell at some point I had to temper my expectations. Good ****ing Game! lets build on this.