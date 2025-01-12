George Pickens for Tyreek + a 3rd?

stillhardcore
Reading where Pickens might be a trade candidate and an Instagram with Hill showing a Steelers helmet on a shelf in his home. Does not mean anything other than could we get that for Hill by paying 1/2 his contract? I like Pickens as a young, tall receiver with good hands, but maybe his mental state is as bad as Tyreek's sometimes...We do need a guy who can go up for those fade endzone passes and who has a different skillset than Waddle.