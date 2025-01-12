 George Pickens for Tyreek + a 3rd? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

George Pickens for Tyreek + a 3rd?

Reading where Pickens might be a trade candidate and an Instagram with Hill showing a Steelers helmet on a shelf in his home. Does not mean anything other than could we get that for Hill by paying 1/2 his contract? I like Pickens as a young, tall receiver with good hands, but maybe his mental state is as bad as Tyreek's sometimes...We do need a guy who can go up for those fade endzone passes and who has a different skillset than Waddle.
 
I think he is a head case that flashes occasionally. I would prefer someone else that is more stable tbh. If we had a strong leader I would like him but with Tua/McD I am not sure they could handle this guy. Don't get me wrong he can play
 
I have not watched a whole lot of Steelers games, did not know he + Tyreek need Prozac. We need that type of receiver on the team (tall, fast, good hands) vs. 2 short, speedy receivers.
 
A Pitt lover friend of mine says he's a diva type but they have had QB issues, apparently Fields loves him and he does make some ridiculous plays. If true, just not sure we could handle him but if the price is right why not. T Higgins or bust lol
 
T Higgins would be great. Reality is we probably draft and sign two more edge rushers with Grier running the show.
 
We don't have a great track record with former Pittsburgh receivers.

Change it to Najee and I'm listening though.
 
I loved Higgins in 2020 and it’s amazing to consider the butterfly effect if we draft him instatead of ifbinogoclown
 
