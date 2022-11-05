Georgia - Tennessee. Bama - LSU. What are you watching, what are you recording?

Looking forward to the Georgia - Tennessee game today. Even though I think my Buckeyes are better than both and should be ranked first (at least 2nd).



Regardless, I don't hate either program so I am looking forward to just watching the OL's in particular. I am rooting for Tennessee though. Love their style and energy but that's going to be tested against the size and strength of NFL players across the board.



Also plan on watching the ND-Clemson game tonight but i might be recording that one and fast forwarding through it later tonight. I shouldn't watch it though as I need to get over my dream of adding Michael Mayer to this team.



I'm at work til 2 and OSU starts at Noon against Northwestern so I guess I'll miss most of that one. Actually I am not that interested in watching that game anyway as Ohio State is 38 point favorites.