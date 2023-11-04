 German Law Enforcement Responding to Terrorist Attack / Possible Hostage Situation at Hamburg Airport! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

German Law Enforcement Responding to Terrorist Attack / Possible Hostage Situation at Hamburg Airport!

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
877
Reaction score
2,157
Location
FLORIDA
There is a report of a terrorist attack with children being held hostage at the Hamburg Airport. Hamburg is not anywhere near Frankfurt, but protests that could lead to violence seem to be escalating all over Europe and many other places this weekend. It would be a relief for tomorrow's game to go off without any incident like this.

Shortly after 8 PM, an armed man was spotted in a vehicle outside of Terminal One. He broke through a security barrier with his car and raced onto the tarmac. Helicopters and an anti-terror squad have been deployed.

 
ANUFan said:
Seriously?
Click to expand...

Yes. I'm monitoring it, but as I said...Hamburg is no where near Frankfurt. Hamburg is north, Frankfurt is further south.

Very unfortunate that is going down right now with the game set to kick off in about 18-hours.

I'm really worried about law enforcement resources. I hope the security in and around Frankfurt stays at full strength for the foreseeable future.
 
andyahs said:
When we play the Raiders can I post all the crime going on in Florida?
Click to expand...

Why are you asking permission to make a post? It's very clear you're going to post whatever you want and challenge whoever you want.

Don't get weak-kneed now!
 
andyahs said:
This sort of thing happens in every major sports market in the US. Not sure why this is posted here.
Click to expand...
You clicked on it didn’t you?

We’re playing in Germany this week. And, no … armed people don’t routinely bust through security necessitating the closure of an entire airport in every major sports market in the US.

Point your outrage boner elsewhere for a bit.
 
I smell a lot of haterism on this thread. It might be me though. It is almost always usually me.
 
The two kids are his own children, this is a major isolated incident, there is no "terrorist" threat in Germany and this thread is total BS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom