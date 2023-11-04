German Law Enforcement Responding to Terrorist Attack / Possible Hostage Situation at Hamburg Airport!

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 877
- Reaction score
- 2,157
- Location
- FLORIDA
There is a report of a terrorist attack with children being held hostage at the Hamburg Airport. Hamburg is not anywhere near Frankfurt, but protests that could lead to violence seem to be escalating all over Europe and many other places this weekend. It would be a relief for tomorrow's game to go off without any incident like this.
Shortly after 8 PM, an armed man was spotted in a vehicle outside of Terminal One. He broke through a security barrier with his car and raced onto the tarmac. Helicopters and an anti-terror squad have been deployed.
Shortly after 8 PM, an armed man was spotted in a vehicle outside of Terminal One. He broke through a security barrier with his car and raced onto the tarmac. Helicopters and an anti-terror squad have been deployed.