 Gesicke, maybe trade | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicke, maybe trade

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,307
Reaction score
12,991
Location
Borneo
Travis34 said:
Huh??

Because a reserve 4th/5th corner got hurt? Or you don’t think Byron Jones will be ready?
Click to expand...
Jones in fact may not be ready
Trill goes down at an already thin position and Iggy in his third year still has question marks coming out of camp
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,293
Reaction score
8,461
Location
San Antonio
EasyRider said:
Jones in fact may not be ready
Trill goes down at an already thin position and Iggy in his third year still has question marks coming out of camp
Click to expand...
I think Iggy just doesn’t have a knack for the job…no instincts. He looked like boiled ass against TB.
 
A

AyyJayy

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 26, 2021
Messages
215
Reaction score
446
Age
31
Location
Westin, FL
My only issue with taking leftovers is that, we have two corners who have had injury history and if they go down who do we really have? The corners are probably the most important pieces to the defense we play and I like Keon Crossen but....
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,307
Reaction score
12,991
Location
Borneo
AyyJayy said:
My only issue with taking leftovers is that, we have two corners who have had injury history and if they go down who do we really have? The corners are probably the most important pieces to the defense we play and I like Keon Crossen but....
Click to expand...
This
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
23,235
Reaction score
20,697
Location
Davie, FL
We do have some uncertainty with Jones, Barry named some available vets and some other names are out there.. if they have concern about Jones I would probably go that way.

I do think Gesicki could be traded at some point also however. I just don’t see this staff wanted to pay and extend him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom