 Gesicke, Will he be part of Flo future plan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicke, Will he be part of Flo future plan?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,241
Reaction score
2,242
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Sad to see McCain go. He is the team captain. He called out signals and had everyone properly set. He is not spectacular, but he is reliable. Flo let him go because of money saving.

Now look at Gesicke. Look at the tape, he lines up outside 65% of the time as a receiver. Now we have Waddle for that role. Only 35% in line as tradition TE. He is our only depth thread. When we want to go down deep in the middle, we sent him middle deep. And please, do not mention Grand.

Now with Long, he had the most reception coming out of college, more than Pitts. He can line up inline as blocker and can also release to route as traditional TE. And we just signed Blount for depth.

So look, Flo values money, and Gesicke is due for a big contract. And Flo picked an all around TE, and signed another one for depth. I think if Long shows promise in camp, I would not surprised Flo would trade Gesicke while he commands the highest value. May be even a top 2nd or low 1st.
 
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,244
Reaction score
1,980
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Tua had nice chemistry with him last year, especially in the RED ZONE. Hopefully they can build on that. TEs don't break the bank either in FA and we will have about 70M in cap space next year. The tag is around 10M which would make him the 2nd highest paid TE. I think we end up keeping him long term.

Smythe and Shaheen are likely gone though.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
7,974
Reaction score
507
Location
Carolina
I'd say what he does this season will define Grier/Flores' motivation level for re-signing him. If hes the same player he was last year I doubt they match what he gets on the open market. If he comes in improved and shows himself to be an indispensable component of this offense he'll get an offer. My guess is that he is who he is and someone else will end up paying him more than the Phins are willing to.
 
DOLFAN_51

DOLFAN_51

Die Hard Fan
Joined
Mar 27, 2006
Messages
411
Reaction score
80
Location
Rhode Island
I want to see him on the team this season to see what he can do. That said, I welcome the competition and trust the staff to make the best decisions to field our best team.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
40,223
Reaction score
58,858
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Hard to tell at this time. He needs to have a good season tho.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom