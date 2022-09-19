 Gesicki earned some love. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicki earned some love.

He doesn’t make that 3rd quarter catch, game might be over. But he did, among other plays. Smythe missed several blocks, and Long is another FO pick who can’t stay on the field.

End of season, if Gesicki continues making big plays, I test his loyalty to the Fins with a 4 year, 34 million dollar contract, 3 years guaranteed. His agent has to u derstand he’d be the 3rd or 4th option, maybe 8 opportunities per game. He’d need to continue working in his in-line blocking. I just think he wants to be a Dolphin. At this point, his agent has to understand he’s not a Mark Andrews or Kelce. But the Fins maybe dont win yesterday without him. JMO.
 
He isn't a true te so I don't mind parting ways if he wants top dollar
 
