Gesicki earned some love.

He doesn’t make that 3rd quarter catch, game might be over. But he did, among other plays. Smythe missed several blocks, and Long is another FO pick who can’t stay on the field.

End of season, if Gesicki continues making big plays, I test his loyalty to the Fins with a 4 year, 34 million dollar contract, 3 years guaranteed. His agent has to u derstand he’d be the 3rd or 4th option, maybe 8 opportunities per game. He’d need to continue working in his in-line blocking. I just think he wants to be a Dolphin. At this point, his agent has to understand he’s not a Mark Andrews or Kelce. But the Fins maybe dont win yesterday without him. JMO.
 
IMAWriter said:
He doesn’t make that 3rd quarter catch, game might be over. But he did, among other plays. Smythe missed several blocks, and Long is another FO pick who can’t stay on the field.

End of season, if Gesicki continues making big plays, I test his loyalty to the Fins with a 4 year, 34 million dollar contract, 3 years guaranteed. His agent has to u derstand he’d be the 3rd or 4th option, maybe 8 opportunities per game. He’d need to continue working in his in-line blocking. I just think he wants to be a Dolphin. At this point, his agent has to understand he’s not a Mark Andrews or Kelce. But the Fins maybe dont win yesterday without him. JMO.
Ummmmm yeah, “testing his loyalty” with an offer that nets him less than $10m/year before guaranteed money is even discussed would be considered an insult and we’d probably lose any chance of signing him to a long term deal.
If we want him back and he becomes what the coaches think he can this year we’re looking at no less than $15m/year to bring him back.
 
Before worrying about the off-season I'm just excited to think of McD getting G money schemed up within our offense. He has always created mis-matches with the defenses we faced but was often just one of two or so legit options. As a 3rd or 4th wheel and in this creative offense, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg as McD fully learns the strengths and weaknesses of this roster.
 
IMAWriter said:
He doesn’t make that 3rd quarter catch, game might be over. But he did, among other plays. Smythe missed several blocks, and Long is another FO pick who can’t stay on the field.

End of season, if Gesicki continues making big plays, I test his loyalty to the Fins with a 4 year, 34 million dollar contract, 3 years guaranteed. His agent has to u derstand he’d be the 3rd or 4th option, maybe 8 opportunities per game. He’d need to continue working in his in-line blocking. I just think he wants to be a Dolphin. At this point, his agent has to understand he’s not a Mark Andrews or Kelce. But the Fins maybe dont win yesterday without him. JMO.
He's one of the most dynamic pass catching TE's in the game. You keep the band together if you can! There's not another player on the Fins who makes that catch yesterday!
 
We gotta pay Tua and Waddle. This is going to be his last year in Miami.
 
GatorFin73 said:
Before worrying about the off-season I'm just excited to think of McD getting G money schemed up within our offense. He has always created mis-matches with the defenses we faced but was often just one of two or so legit options. As a 3rd or 4th wheel and in this creative offense, this is probably just the tip of the iceberg as McD fully learns the strengths and weaknesses of this roster.
Exactly and that’s the scary part. Waddle/Hill are clearly already established on what they can do in this offense. If McD can start finding ways to use Gesicki too? Then look out.

In the EZ it’s a match up nightmare.

You already have Hill and Waddle that almost certainly need to be doubled. Then you have Gesicki that can jump out the building. Not to mention guys like Edmonds that can shake out of their shoes.

Nasty nasty stuff.
 
Dthrill_08 said:
He isn't a true te so I don't mind parting ways if he wants top dollar
I do agree, to retain, or not depends on what he is looking for in a contract, but I don't get hung up on the "position" designation.

The only question that matters is, does his value as an offensive player warrant the pay he is seeking?

When I see the term "top dollar", it really depends on the context. A middling receiver makes about the same as the number 7-12 TEs in the league. One can argue we have enough pass catchers, and there's no room/need, but that is an entirely different debate.
 
