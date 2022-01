I read an article this week that because of the way the Dolphins used him this season, he and his agent will want him to be franchised as a WR instead of a TE if the Dolphins decide to go in that direction. He actually lined up a lot more in the slot and outside this year than he did in what is considered a TE position.



It would cost them over $19 million to franchise him as a WR and a little over $10 million to franchise him as a TE. He will likely be looking to sign for $13-15 million a year. So they will probably try to sign him to a new contract if they want to keep him. Because I doubt they want to to franchise him and possibly have to take a $19 million dollar hit because of the way they used him this season.



My best is guess they will try and see if he is will be willing to give them a discount to remain in Miami . If he is unwilling to do so and he is asking for more than they think he is worth, they will let him walk and hope Long can step up and replace him next season.