Gesicki Frustrations, Usage

Two articles here, one with coach finally admitting he should have thrown the ball to Gesicki more this season.
and the 2nd on Gesicki praising Knox for getting paid and actually getting used
The usage rate is very frustrating, what was the point of franchising him? There's no way he comes back next season, and it can't all be on his blocking or lack thereof because Smythe is overrated as a blocker too.
and the 2nd on Gesicki praising Knox for getting paid and actually getting used
Mic’d Gesicki: Mike Gesicki to Dawson Knox after loss to Bills: "I’m happy they’re ****ing using you"
Will the Miami Dolphins and TE Mike Gesicki go their separate ways at the end of the 2022 season?
www.thephinsider.com
