Gesicki Frustrations, Usage

Two articles here, one with coach finally admitting he should have thrown the ball to Gesicki more this season.


and the 2nd on Gesicki praising Knox for getting paid and actually getting used

www.thephinsider.com

Mic’d Gesicki: Mike Gesicki to Dawson Knox after loss to Bills: "I’m happy they’re ****ing using you"

Will the Miami Dolphins and TE Mike Gesicki go their separate ways at the end of the 2022 season?
www.thephinsider.com www.thephinsider.com

The usage rate is very frustrating, what was the point of franchising him? There's no way he comes back next season, and it can't all be on his blocking or lack thereof because Smythe is overrated as a blocker too.
 
In McD’s presser he was asked that question and he said that he needed to find ways to get him more opportunities.
 
Doesn't make me thrilled that it takes coach almost the whole season to see hmmm maybe we should have used Gesicki more.
 
Team is 9th in scoring and rates very well in tons of offensive metrics. Your starting quarterback is #1 in the NFL in yards per attempt (it's not close), passer rating, and touchdown percentage. He's fifth in interception percentage.

His TD% - INT% differential is a ****ing absurd 5.1. I actually researched this some years back, it's one of the best predictors of a team making the playoff you can find. It's better than even stuff like adjusted net yards per attempt. I'm gonna be honest, I don't think there's any problem whatsoever with the construction of the passing offense. It certainly wouldn't involve getting 'Sideline' more involved over Waddle and Hill.

Tua is an elite quarterback. Mike Gesicki is a run of the mill loser tight end who will be out of the league in five years.
 
I'm not a big fan of MG, but I'll be more generic. Mcd should have used the TE position more this season. MG has been the most productive, but the TE (and RB) have been underused.
 
The Miami Dolphins have the best passing offense in the National Football League. The idea that they somehow need to get the tight ends more involved just for the sake of doing so is completely absurd to me.

Once again, it's absolutely comical that people are jumping all over Mike McDaniel -- a complete neophyte head coach -- over this kind of stupid shit, when the elephant in the room is a guy hasn't been able to draft his way out of a wet paper bag in fifteen years of running the draft or the entire team.
 
Agree to an extent but Did he do any of that when he caught that TD vs Baltimore?



You saying Miami can’t use him as a specialist because he doesn’t excel at the above? When you franchise a player you find a way to get use out of them.
 
I don’t understand why it’s so hard for some to grasp why he’s not utilized more.

He can’t block, so if he’s on the field, you know he’s running a route. And when he is running a route, his lack of WR-level route running skills make it hard for him to get open.

A TE doesn’t have to have WR-level route running to have success in this offense, but if your blocking skills are as bad as his, your route running is all you got. A more complete TE would change this. If he was on the field, it wouldn’t be obvious it were a run or pass, which would allow him to get more open on passing plays.
 
Correct or they should have cut him loose and signed Gronk
 
Its pretty ridiculous he has been used so little
Other TE's aren't scaring anyone and it shows
offense was better earlier in year when he was used more
Mind boggling
 
