Gesicki - Metaphor For Problems Past And Opportunities For The Future. I Am Optimistic!

Gesicki is gone. He is not the player people thought he was. The market spoke volumes. Not only did the Dolphins not want him, neither did the rest of the NFL. Despite the headlines, Gesicki’s deal was 1 year, $4.5mm. The rest is incentives that I doubt he hits. That was Gesicki’s market value. The reason Miami let him go was more than scheme fit and his blocking, the bigger issue is he is just not the guy people thought he was. He had only one really good year. It is the circus catches that excited people. The problem is, he had to make circus catches, because he couldn’t get open. He was just a jump ball guy. The receiving metrics on him, however, not good, in addition to not being able to block. Behind the ESPN Paywall today:This leads me to my point - Grier’s style and mode of operation as a GM. There are two basic types of GMs. A strong GM that hires the coach, and then makes the roster decisions. Then there are GMs that hire the coach as part of a big group decision, and then give the coaches a lot of influence over the roster decision. No GM sits only in one bucket, of course it is grey and there is a spectrum. But Grier is far more on the consensus decision making side than he is the strong independent decision maker.Which leads me back to Gesicki as my metaphor for the problems of Dolphins past. The Dolphins took Gesicki, instead of Dallas Goedert, who went 7 picks later to the Eagles (those guys again). Goedert turned out to be a much better football player. Better receiver, better blocker. The whole package. It is not close. Because of that, Goedert survived a change in coaching staffs there. Goedert turned into a 4 year and $57mm player, compared to Gesicki 1 and $4.5mm. Philadelphia is not dumb. Why did we take Gesicki instead of Goedert? GASE. Gesicki was the guy Gase wanted. Grier let Gase make the decision.Gase was wrong. Just like Gase was wrong about Julius Thomas and Jay Cutler. But Grier just let Gase make the decisions. A first time head coach, with no personnel experience as the key decision maker, who clearly was not even that good. But Gase thought he knew everything, and Grier deferred to him on almost everything. A total disaster.Same issue with Flores. One more first time head coach, with no personnel experience as the key decision maker, that clearly didn’t know as much as he thought he did. Raekwon Davis, a Flores draft pick. Flores was doing backflips when Davis was drafted. He is not very good, and a disappointment. My guess, same problem with Iggy. The drafting on the defensive side was not that compelling, even with Flores here. Thankfully, we got Wilkins, who turned out very good, and I am happy with him, although oddly Jeffrey Simmons went a few picks later, and is actually better.Then on top of it all, when the coaching staff and the system keeps turning over, the new coaches run different schemes that the existing players don’t fit, or they just don’t like players that weren’t theirs to begin with. Went from Sparano, to Philbin, to Gase, to Flores. All in very short order. Total mess. Gesicki another good example of this issue. Not only was he not as good as people thought he was, and not as good as the guy they could have drafted, Goedert, he was also not a scheme fit for the new system under McDaniel. Double whammy. They drafted the wrong guy, and he didn’t end up fitting with the new coach.One more reason the Dolphins have not been good for a long time. All the turnover amongst the coaching staff, in addition to the coaches not being good and contributing to poor personnel decisions on top of it all.And now I am at the finish line and this is the upside I am optimistic about.I am hopeful we finally have stability (so new coaches won't be coming in every few years and trying to rebuild the roster again in their own image which is a painful process) and a coaching staff that are better talent evaluators, especially since Grier seems to rely heavily on input from the coaching staff.Yup McDaniel is a young and inexperienced head coach. But unlike the other ones, he seems to know what he is doing. Some guys have it, some guys don’t. We had a lot of dont’s. More importantly, McDaniel does not seem to have the big ego, and was smart enough to surround himself with experienced staff, unlike the prior coaches, who surrounded themselves with clowns. Flores was the worst in this regard. He was impossible to work with as well, so nobody good would come here.McDaniel, on the other hand, for example, on the offensive side, Bevell and Frank Smith. On the defensive side, McDaniel (or probably really Grier) screwed up last year by keeping Boyer. McDaniel, like an actual mature adult, realized his mistake, and went out and hired Fangio. Fangio is both good and experienced.Because of this, I feel a lot better about the personnel decisions the team is making. If the GM is going to be run over by the coaches when it comes to building the roster, you want good coaches running the GM over!I think we have that now, and am therefore more optimistic about the moves they are making than I otherwise would have been.Biggest area of concern, remains the OL. I do not understand why they hired the OL coach they hired. So different than hiring proven winners like Fangio. So hard to know if the personnel decisions they make on the OL will be better than those of the past. Fingers crossed they get it right.Anyway, bigger picture, I am a lot more optimistic about their personnel decisions, because they now have better people in the organization making the decisions. McDaniel seems like he has huge upside too. Smart and innovative. Players like him, and more importantly respect him. Knows his own weaknesses. Can learn and change. Willing to admit mistakes. Wants to surround himself with smart people. Even though is nice, still seems to have the balls to demand discipline as well. It does not seem like an uncontrolled free for all there (like it was under Philbin, even though he was a good human being, the players walked all over him). I am hopeful, we finally have a good one!