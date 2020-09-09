Gesicki, Parker and Williams limited in practice

DeVante Parker WR, Miami Dolphins


DeVante Parker (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Preston Williams (knee) was also limited. We'd known Parker was dealing with an injury, but we now know what part of the body. At the end of the day, both Parker and Williams should be out there Sunday against the Patriots, though coach Brian Flores has suggested players who have been dealing with injuries this summer could have their snaps dialed back some this month. Parker is expected to see a whole lot of Stephon Gilmore in this one.

Sep 9, 2020, 2:35 PM ET


Preston Williams WR, Miami Dolphins


Preston Williams (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (glute) were also limited for the Dolphins. All are expected to play Week 1 against the Patriots. Williams admitted earlier this week he's still not 100% himself following last season's torn ACL, but he is getting there. This doesn't seem like the ideal time to throw Williams into fantasy lineups in a tough matchup with the Patriots.

Sep 9, 2020, 2:38 PM ET


Mike Gesicki TE, Miami Dolphins


Mike Gesicki (glute) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

He'll be fine for Sunday's opener against the Patriots. Gesicki is expected to see a ton of work out of the slot this season in new OC Chan Gailey's spread-them-out offense. Gesicki is a prime breakout candidate.

Sep 9, 2020, 2:42 PM ET
 
Not good going up there when you're not 100% ready to go but it seems they're all going to play. Just have to wonder how effective they will be.
 
Preston Williams should be brought along slowly this season. I love his upside and potential future. Don't wanna wreck that knee when he could be a perennial pro bowler.
 
Danny said:
They just better not have him returning kicks this year
Click to expand...
Tell Flores that. He already cut his career by a quarter having him return punts when Jakeem was the obvious answer. Literally anyone but PRESTON Williams would have been better. Patrick Laird, Hurns, anyone other than DVP and PW. I think Flores is hard on rookies and makes them "earn it." But that was flat out dumb.

Did you guys notice that when PW got injured on that punt return Flores came out on the field to talk to him to check on him yet he didnt do so with any other injured player last season. You know why? Cause that was the moment he realized he had messed up.

Flores hasn't made many mistakes but that is definitely one of them. Having Bobbh McCain continue to start at safety is 2 and he is on the verge of doing it again.
 
I wasn't expecting any of Miami's receivers to get all of the offensive snaps. Especially considering there was no preseason. Players will be subbed in and out based on sets and situations. I'm sure on downs that the team feels they need all three on the field they will be there, unless there's an in game injury. At receiver I expect to see Parker, Williams, Grant and Ford get their share of snaps. And in set with one tight end and two or three wrs you will have opportunities to rest Gesicki.
 
Those 3 are the best offensive weapons we have there ability to high point balls is unique and allows them to make catches other receiver just don't make.
 
Danny said:
It's always a shame when a strapping young man's glute is less than 100%
 
Putting all these questions in the Patriots heads, but we'll see how much they'll all play come game time. Especially if they're missing plays when needed.
 
