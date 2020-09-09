Gesicki, Parker and Williams limited in practice

Danny said: They just better not have him returning kicks this year Click to expand...

Tell Flores that. He already cut his career by a quarter having him return punts when Jakeem was the obvious answer. Literally anyone but PRESTON Williams would have been better. Patrick Laird, Hurns, anyone other than DVP and PW. I think Flores is hard on rookies and makes them "earn it." But that was flat out dumb.Did you guys notice that when PW got injured on that punt return Flores came out on the field to talk to him to check on him yet he didnt do so with any other injured player last season. You know why? Cause that was the moment he realized he had messed up.Flores hasn't made many mistakes but that is definitely one of them. Having Bobbh McCain continue to start at safety is 2 and he is on the verge of doing it again.