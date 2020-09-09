Gesicki, Parker and Williams limited in practice

Danny
DeVante Parker WR, Miami Dolphins
DeVante Parker (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Preston Williams (knee) was also limited. We'd known Parker was dealing with an injury, but we now know what part of the body. At the end of the day, both Parker and Williams should be out there Sunday against the Patriots, though coach Brian Flores has suggested players who have been dealing with injuries this summer could have their snaps dialed back some this month. Parker is expected to see a whole lot of Stephon Gilmore in this one.
Sep 9, 2020, 2:35 PM ET
Preston Williams WR, Miami Dolphins
Preston Williams (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (glute) were also limited for the Dolphins. All are expected to play Week 1 against the Patriots. Williams admitted earlier this week he's still not 100% himself following last season's torn ACL, but he is getting there. This doesn't seem like the ideal time to throw Williams into fantasy lineups in a tough matchup with the Patriots.
Sep 9, 2020, 2:38 PM ET
Mike Gesicki TE, Miami Dolphins
Mike Gesicki (glute) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
He'll be fine for Sunday's opener against the Patriots. Gesicki is expected to see a ton of work out of the slot this season in new OC Chan Gailey's spread-them-out offense. Gesicki is a prime breakout candidate.
Sep 9, 2020, 2:42 PM ET