With the addition of Fuller and his speed in free agency and drafting Waddle and his speed, I can see big opportunities for Gesicki to have a monster year over the middle and down the seams. The safety coverage will be almost definitely cheating to help cover both Fuller and Waddle leaving Gesicki in single coverage by linebackers most of the time. This addition of speed at WR should also help the running game because 8 men in the box will be a gamble against play action.