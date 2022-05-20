 Gesicki talks about Tua's arm strength and connection he has built with him. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicki talks about Tua's arm strength and connection he has built with him.

AphexPhin

AphexPhin

Thanks for that! Also liked how they were joking around about the "infamous" throw Tua made that had so many Dolphins fans in a massive panic. lol

Its also great to see Tua's teammates having his back. Love to see that
 
The Ghost

He should have a very solid and cash in big time in free agency. Hopefully Hunter Long is the real deal and can step in as a better all around TE option for us.

I suspect Gesicki is primed to put up a big TD number and may be the ultimate beneficiary of the Cheetah/Penguin combination.

I am predicting he goes to the Giants next off season, which would be fine for me I can still root for him.

Great dude, great teammate, great athlete, great leader
 
gregorygrant83

Serviceable arm strength yes... really strong arm strength I'm not sure I would go that far.
 
1972forever

Funny how when he was throwing bombs at Alabama, broadcasters would rave about his arm strength. Yet now some people question his arm strength. It is just a joke that some people actually question his ability as a passer.
 
1972forever

Hopefully Gesicki proves too valuable to let him walk in free agency and maybe the Giants can trade for Long.
 
