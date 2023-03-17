 Gesicki to New England | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gesicki to New England

He can drop passes up there now, only big play i can remember was against the Ravens
 
EasyRider

I wish we woulda traded him last year when I originally brought him up but got backlash for it as if this guy was the second coming of Travis Kelce
 
DuderinoN703

What honestly is he thinking? A one year deal in a dump that’s cold in the same division NE can’t possibly win? Is it to “stick it” to the Dolphins?

What a d-bag.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
What honestly is he thinking? A one year deal in a dump that’s cold in the same division NE can’t possibly win? Is it to “stick it” to the Dolphins?

What a d-bag.
Because there’s little demand for a big slot that cannot separate or run anything but a seam route or jump ball. NE is collecting pieces from the 2020 Dolphins.
 
Wow, one year with a max value of $9 million—meaning a likely actual value of much less.

League consensus is apparently that he stinks. I feel bad for the guy. He would’ve gotten much more if he hit free agency last year.
 
AquaHawk

The value of the new signed contract is a variable of the compensatory pick formula, no?

If so, Miami may have lost some ‘24 draft value.
 
andyahs

EasyRider said:
I wish we woulda traded him last year when I originally brought him up but got backlash for it as if this guy was the second coming of Travis Kelce
Said no one ever.

Also you can't trade someone without a trace partner
 
TFK

Not nearly as big of a loss as some will make it out to be.
 
