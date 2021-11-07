Governor Le Petomane
Rookie
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2021
- Messages
- 67
- Reaction score
- 293
- Age
- 34
- Location
- North Carolina
Resign this man. I love you Mike!
That is all.
That is all.
Picked the wrong player to extend during the off season. Saw that one from a mile away.
But Baker is better than LaVonte David!
Baker isn't that bad when used correctly. We overpaid for sure but I'm not a Baker hater myself.
He was regarded as a do it all, has all the tools, blocks and catches TE. He needs to play. Are you missing something here? Your 3rd rounder should be playing and not sittingWhy is everyone so high on Hunter Long? He was a 3rd round pick, am i missing something?