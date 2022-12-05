 Get beat by a rookie qb - Boyer has to go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Get beat by a rookie qb - Boyer has to go

RastaMan407

RastaMan407

Ryan1973 said:
He should have never been brought back this year! He’s nothing without Flores here!
Well half of this board will disagree. All that talk about Flores wasn’t communicating with his coaching staff the last 8 games and how Boyer was running the defense blah blah. We got burned early but we should have kept bringing pressure.
 
R

Ryan1973

Club Member
RastaMan407 said:
Well half of this board will disagree. All that talk about Flores wasn’t communicating with his coaching staff the last 8 games and how Boyer was running the defense blah blah. We got burned early but we should have kept bringing pressure.
Regardless Boyer isn’t a good DC!
 
