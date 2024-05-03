Get ready guys!

jreg1
Starter
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,089
- Reaction score
- 532
The schedule will be released shortly and brace yourselves for the NFL to make right and to keep teams relevant! The NFL wants to keep Josh Allen in the thick of things after the Diggs departure and the players they lost on defense. Also they never got the year long Aaron Rodgers hype they had hoped for. Look for us to have a couple of long difficult road games in a row. We will probably have a 3 game stretch of road games on Jupiter followed by games on Mars and Saturn. We will then return from Saturn for a Thursday night game in Arizona!! Then they can start the chatter of Tua cannot win vs difficult teams and circumstances!