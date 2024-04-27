Get ready to see Toadstool Tua on Sundays

MP-Omnis
Just don't blow it!
NFL gives players option to wear Guardian Caps during games
The NFL has embraced the Guardian Cap for practice.
Guardian Hats are now approved by the NFL for game use. They look totally ridiculous, but imo Tua would be a fool to not wear one. Might be a good idea to have anyone with a prior concussion wear one. If Antonio Brown ever makes a comeback, they could hopefully design one that covers the mouth, too.