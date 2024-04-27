 Get ready to see Toadstool Tua on Sundays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Get ready to see Toadstool Tua on Sundays

MP-Omnis

Just don't blow it!
www.nbcsports.com

NFL gives players option to wear Guardian Caps during games

The NFL has embraced the Guardian Cap for practice.
Guardian Hats are now approved by the NFL for game use. They look totally ridiculous, but imo Tua would be a fool to not wear one. Might be a good idea to have anyone with a prior concussion wear one. If Antonio Brown ever makes a comeback, they could hopefully design one that covers the mouth, too.

90
 
I don’t think any player will wear this because it looks stupid and you won’t be able to see the logo. But they definitely should wear it
 
I think they all should wear it. Everyone made fun of Kelso, but I would take every precaution to protect my brains from scrambling if I played football.
Who wears what Kelso or Cox used to wear today? Nobody. Maybe those neck braces didn’t work and we were too stupid then to realize it?
 
I don’t think any player will wear this because it looks stupid and you won’t be able to see the logo. But they definitely should wear it
Qb’s linemen, dlinemen probably will. Skill positions probably not I’d imagine it effects getting head around can’t imagine they are super light if they are preventing concussions
 
They look pretty clean on a black helmet
 

From purely a fashion point of view could someone figure out how to put all that padding inside the helmet?

Btw looks like a great place to stash some PEDs or Coke.
 
