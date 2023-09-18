 Get That Bum Eli Apple Off The Field, Cam Smith Cannot Be Worse Get The Rook In The Game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Get That Bum Eli Apple Off The Field, Cam Smith Cannot Be Worse Get The Rook In The Game!

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
470
Reaction score
904
Age
47
Location
san diego
Great game obviously. Shouldn't have even been close. Miami was running them off the field, then fell asleep. Having said all of that lord does Eli Apple suck. This was DeVante Parker he was going against. Probably the worst receiver in the NFL. Not making this up, 3 years running, according to advanced metrics, the least separation of any receiver in the NFL. Look at the difference, up against Xavien Howard, the ball gets picked. Up against Eli Apple, key first downs or PI. What do they think is wrong with Cam Smith? Even if he has some issue learning the system, well how else is he going to learn? And what is the difference if Eli Apple can't cover anyway? I thought they were pretty positive on Cam Smith in training camp? They need to figure out a way to get this kid some game experience. At least get him out there when they know he will be 1x1 with a receiver and not have to make any complex reads or handoffs to other DB's.
 
That (I think it was a) screen to (I think) Parker, Apple just screams right towards him without breaking down, and gets juked. They teach that crap in high school.
 
Cam Smith is nowhere near ready. Just because he was a high draft pick, doesn't mean that translates well to the NFL. In fact, he was picked way too early IMO and a ?? as a NFL player long term. (think Noah) Fangio also trusts veterans more, and this is Ramsey's spot so Apple is a poor man's version to bridge the gap. Also a confidence issue. I am thinking Smith doesn't have it yet or needs to learn the playbook better and practice harder before a shot is given. It has to be earned.

Apple got a lot of shit and he did suck overall but he had 2 key tackles in the game as well that seems to get lost in all his hate. Parker usually stinks but we know when he is on, he is on, and he had 1 good game motivated probably playing his former team. It happens.
 
phinsforlife said:
Great game obviously. Shouldn't have even been close. Miami was running them off the field, then fell asleep. Having said all of that lord does Eli Apple suck. This was DeVante Parker he was going against. Probably the worst receiver in the NFL. Not making this up, 3 years running, according to advanced metrics, the least separation of any receiver in the NFL. Look at the difference, up against Xavien Howard, the ball gets picked. Up against Eli Apple, key first downs or PI. What do they think is wrong with Cam Smith? Even if he has some issue learning the system, well how else is he going to learn? And what is the difference if Eli Apple can't cover anyway? I thought they were pretty positive on Cam Smith in training camp? They need to figure out a way to get this kid some game experience. At least get him out there when they know he will be 1x1 with a receiver and not have to make any complex reads or handoffs to other DB's.
Click to expand...
If Smith causes busts that lead to explosive plays because he doesn’t know his assignments, that would be worse.

But yes, Apple is terrible. He got worked last night by a fairly awful QB-WR combo. Cam Smith needs to take that job from Apple and soon. Wouldn’t be surprised if he starts getting rotated in next week.

This secondary is going to look so much different by November/December if we can return Ramsey, Brandon Jones, and Needham while incorporating Cam Smith. Top 3 of Ramsey/Xavien/Kohou with some snaps from Smith and Needham, and Jones / Elliott sharing snaps next to Holland, should look so much better than what we’ve seen with Apple and Bethel playing lots of snaps, and Elliott being an every-down player.
 
Parkers is a pretty physical receiver. Seems like that is Apples weak area. Parker is probably going to out muscle Cam Smith too, but Smith is more likely to have busted coverage
 
Did you guys forget about Noah Igbonoghene? Eli Apple played well last night. He got beat and flagged but so did X who also got flagged multiple times. Everyone gets beat. This is the NFL. Did you guys watch him light up that WR on that screen play?

Eli Apple is a GREAT backup. Dont forget he is just filling in until Jalen Ramsey gets back. Once JR gets back he will move to the #4 db spot behind Kohou, and I think he may be one of the best in the league playing the #4 db spot.
 
He did what Sauce Gardner does and gets praised for. They were some ticky tack calls on him.
 
This is a good week to get Cam Smith on the field for 10-12 snaps.

With home games against the Panthers and Giants coming up after Buffalo, he should get his chance then.
 
Corners the hardest position in the league for a rookie to play
 
Fins4Ever&Ever said:
Just because he was a high draft pick, doesn't mean that translates well to the NFL. In fact, he was picked way too early IMO and a ?? as a NFL player long term. (think Noah)
Click to expand...
really disagree. i see cam smith as more xavien howard than noah igggster.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom