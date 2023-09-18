Get That Bum Eli Apple Off The Field, Cam Smith Cannot Be Worse Get The Rook In The Game!

Great game obviously. Shouldn't have even been close. Miami was running them off the field, then fell asleep. Having said all of that lord does Eli Apple suck. This was DeVante Parker he was going against. Probably the worst receiver in the NFL. Not making this up, 3 years running, according to advanced metrics, the least separation of any receiver in the NFL. Look at the difference, up against Xavien Howard, the ball gets picked. Up against Eli Apple, key first downs or PI. What do they think is wrong with Cam Smith? Even if he has some issue learning the system, well how else is he going to learn? And what is the difference if Eli Apple can't cover anyway? I thought they were pretty positive on Cam Smith in training camp? They need to figure out a way to get this kid some game experience. At least get him out there when they know he will be 1x1 with a receiver and not have to make any complex reads or handoffs to other DB's.