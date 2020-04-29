Get to know Tua with Mark Sanchez Talks about personal things

Another loser without any other skills trying to be a personality .... Tua may help quite a few losers stay prominent for another minute .... it's almost as good as recycling ... or something
 
mwestberry said:
Another loser without any other skills trying to be a personality .... Tua may help quite a few losers stay prominent for another minute .... it's almost as good as recycling ... or something

That’s all the sports media shows are nowadays are washed up never was players and coaches that apparently know so much now vs when they were in the league.
 
Mark doesn't want any part of the mwestberry smoke..... I wasn't ready for all that truth. It got real, real fast lol
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
That’s all the sports media shows are nowadays are washed up never was players and coaches that apparently know so much now vs when they were in the league.

I’m mean they know a billion times more than any regular non nfl player. We could take the entire football knowledge and IQ of this board (outside of Slimm) and combine it and it will still be less than Mark Sanchez.

Looking at that perspective makes you think huh, maybe it’s not a bad idea for these guys to do this even if they were bums in the NFL
 
Hargitt01 said:
Mark doesn't want any part of the mwestberry smoke..... I wasn't ready for all that truth. It got real, real fast lol


LOL ... I don't hate on him/them ... good for them all ... they found a way to be "successful" in spite of themselves ... but most of the times it all comes off as phony to me ...

Network: Hey get a live interview with the new face of the NFL
But the Dolphins drafted him.... I don't care ... ratings people ratings ... get a pretty boy face for the interview ... hey Sanchez aint doing anything ... nooooo he's like 3rd tier ... what's Tebow doing? ... BASEBALL ... to hell with that ,,, they ain't playing and he's got religious views ... it's a win win ...

Or something like that
 
This interview isn't about Mark Sanchez. It shows about what a great personality Tua has. Anything negative about this interview is a glass empty person.
 
mwestberry said:
Another loser without any other skills trying to be a personality .... Tua may help quite a few losers stay prominent for another minute .... it's almost as good as recycling ... or something

What's wrong with a former NFL PLAYER interviewing a rookie? I know he was the Jets QB and even managed to beat the Dolphins a few times... But why call him a loser? He is well spoken and articulate... What is wrong with the interview?
I thought some of us would learn compassion after what we are going through around the world, but that is not the case unfortunately..
 
mwestberry said:
LOL ... I don't hate on him/them ... good for them all ... they found a way to be "successful" in spite of themselves ... but most of the times it all comes off as phony to me ...

Network: Hey get a live interview with the new face of the NFL
But the Dolphins drafted him.... I don't care ... ratings people ratings ... get a pretty boy face for the interview ... hey Sanchez aint doing anything ... nooooo he's like 3rd tier ... what's Tebow doing? ... BASEBALL ... to hell with that ,,, they ain't playing and he's got religious views ... it's a win win ...

Or something like that

I thought you knew him and it was personal. Lol
 
I don't understand how going to one of the premier college football programs in the nation, playing good enough to become a top 5 pick, and having an 8 year NFL career makes you a loser. Sure he wasn't the QB he was expected to be but reaching the pinnacle of your profession and having an 8 year NFL career does not make you a loser in my book. How many people here played HS football and never even sniffed a division 3 scholarship.
 
