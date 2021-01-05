"GET UP" on ESPN Discussed The Fins Drafting a QB in 2021.............

Dan Graziano believes that Tua can be and will be our Franchise QB and we will use our high pick on a franchise WR. Kiper Jr. believes his body needs to heal, he played he won games, his arm strength will show next year you go DaVonta Smith. Move forward with Tua as he is less than a year removed from the injury when he started. The Big Swagu is very confident he can be very successful he needs an off-season and weapons and Tua will be fine. He was elusive as well believes Miami is in good hands......Jeff Saturday agrees that Miami ran into a buzzsaw in Buffalo and missed Fitzmagic not to play but his smarts speaking to Tua on the sidelines. He is the future of the QB of the Miami Dolphins going forward......A clean sweep!!!! So there you have it!!!