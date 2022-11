I understand, but you gotta remember Miami is a target vaca destination for these cold-weather team fans. They've circled the date since the schedules came out and are planning on coming no matter what. Just a matter of how much they need to pay for the tix. By contrast, city like Buff or Cleveland lot easier to protect home field as nobody looking to go there.



In every country, they make fun of city.

In U.S. you make fun of Cleveland.

In Russia, we make fun of Cleveland. - Yakov Smirnoff