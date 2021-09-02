Getting old

every year same **** here comes Bill billAcheat to poach a player off our practice squad so he can try to obtain information some way.

I can’t stand this ****ing guy anymore I can’t wait till he’s done!!



The guy is an out right cheater everybody always praise him for the best coach! you see he ain’t **** without Brady. But people still claim how great he is. I myself don’t think he’s that great he might be good with defense but he is still a sack of ****.