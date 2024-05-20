 Getting the upcoming season started right | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Getting the upcoming season started right

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Club Member
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
1,504
Reaction score
4,450
Location
Kernersville, NC
Nephew has fully disowned the NJ Jets and is now a Miami fan, his father just bought him a Tua jersey.

Wife is almost around the corner, I think by mid season she will be fully acclimated to Miami.

In celebration I ordered an Achane and Phillips jersey.
 
Finsational said:
Nephew has fully disowned the NJ Jets and is now a Miami fan, his father just bought him a Tua jersey.

Wife is almost around the corner, I think by mid season she will be fully acclimated to Miami.

In celebration I ordered an Achane and Phillips jersey.
Click to expand...
Divorce was not an option?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom