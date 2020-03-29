Getting value at #18

This has been bugging me for a while as #18 seems to be stuck in no man's land with regards to positions of need - and before the 'every position is a position of need' comments come, after FA is there is a clear indication of certain positions that are more urgent to address than others.



The top four tackles are likely to be gone with quite a drop until the next tier, the #2 DE (Chaisson) is also unlikely to be there with questions over the next in line (Epenesa or Gross-Matos), with both groups of thenext OTs and DEs potentially being available at #26 and #39. The safeties and centres will all be there, but those classes are deep with good good options at the bottom of the first and throughout the second. Xavier McKinney is great, but is he value at #18 when Winfield Jr, Davis and Chinn could be available in the second?



I know the prospect of trading up sends a large number of the forum into fits of apoplectic rage, but I guess my question is would you take a shot at something sepcial or keep the picks and settle for lesser players?



Assuming us and the Chargers take QBs and the other picks follow a reasonably logical path, what would you do?