Ghosts of the Orange Bowl

apologies if posted before.
Found a great Facebook page
Has hundreds of stories and pictures of the Orange Bowl, many featuring the Miami Dolphins
Welcome any discussion or stories on this former home of the Fins.
Has hundreds of stories and pictures of the Orange Bowl, many featuring the Miami Dolphins
Welcome any discussion or stories on this former home of the Fins.