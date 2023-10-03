 Giants An Interesting Litmus Test For Vic Fangio And The Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giants An Interesting Litmus Test For Vic Fangio And The Defense

Seattle has a bad defense. Even after the Giants game, they are ranked only 2 spots higher than the Dolphins in yards allowed. Seattle had to travel cross country, to play the Giants. They held the Giants to 3 points, picked Daniel Jones 2x, sacked him 10x, and held them to 200 passing yards. What can the Dolphins do? This will be interesting to watch in compare. We need to step it up.
 
Not sure I agree with direct comparison like that.

The only thing that really matters is coming out with a W.

Obviously if we have to ink out the win 40-39 then that would be hugely concerning.
 
Giants are scoring 20+ Sunday...Miami's scoring 30+.
 
This is the type of game where we excel! Will pound the Giants. Should get a sack or two as well.
 
Even if they get Barkley back I don’t see them scoring more then 20 points. And I don’t see them holding us to 24 or below like the Bills and Pats did.
 
Hopefully the same defense the played the Patriots shows up. We're good if that's the case.
 
