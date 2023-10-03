Giants An Interesting Litmus Test For Vic Fangio And The Defense

phinsforlife
Seattle has a bad defense. Even after the Giants game, they are ranked only 2 spots higher than the Dolphins in yards allowed. Seattle had to travel cross country, to play the Giants. They held the Giants to 3 points, picked Daniel Jones 2x, sacked him 10x, and held them to 200 passing yards. What can the Dolphins do? This will be interesting to watch in compare. We need to step it up.